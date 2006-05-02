Discover Boating on Delmarva

05/02/2006

UNDATED- Ever feel like your family is being pulled in different directions? You can bring them back together on a boat.

Whether it is fishing, tubing, skiing or just cruising along enjoying the scenery, there are few forms of recreation that offer families the chance to reconnect like a day spent together on the water.

Boating offers a wide array of recreational activities that makes it a great way to entertain family and friends. From an early morning fishing expedition to a day of tubing to a lazy sunset cruise along the coast the possibilities for entertainment on a boat are limited only by your imagination.

What is more, the very act of boating seems to inspire conversation and camaraderie that makes time spent on a boat all the more enjoyable.

For more information, check the featured Web site on the left.