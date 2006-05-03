Summer Car Care Tips - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Summer Car Care Tips

05/03/2006

With summer around the corner, here are some valuable tips to keep your vehicle up and running.

  • Cooling System. If you haven't had the cooling system of your car flushed recently, do it now. This will help prevent your car from overheating.
  • Check your belts and hoses for cracking and have them replaced if necessary.
  • Change your oil frequently. Most engines in new cars have longer oil change intervals than cars from a few years ago. Follow your manufacturer's guidelines and make sure that you hang on to the receipts.
  • Check or replace your filters.
  • Check to make sure that your lights are functioning properly.
  • Replace your windshield wipers. AutoHeroes recommends replacing your wipers two times a year, once before winter so you have a new set to get you through bad weather, and once in the spring to handle those rain storms.
  • Inspect your tires. Make sure that your tires are wearing evenly and that they do not need to be replaced.
