Summer Car Care Tips

05/03/2006
With summer around the corner, here are some valuable tips to keep your vehicle up and running.
- Cooling System. If you haven't had the cooling system of your car flushed recently, do it now. This will help prevent your car from overheating.
- Check your belts and hoses for cracking and have them replaced if necessary.
- Change your oil frequently. Most engines in new cars have longer oil change intervals than cars from a few years ago. Follow your manufacturer's guidelines and make sure that you hang on to the receipts.
- Check or replace your filters.
- Check to make sure that your lights are functioning properly.
- Replace your windshield wipers. AutoHeroes recommends replacing your wipers two times a year, once before winter so you have a new set to get you through bad weather, and once in the spring to handle those rain storms.
- Inspect your tires. Make sure that your tires are wearing evenly and that they do not need to be replaced.