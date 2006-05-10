Taking Care of Your Feet

05/10/2006
UNDATED- When summer comes around, many people will be wearing sandals or perhaps no shoes at all. Here are some tips on how to take care of your feet this summer season.
- Proper support with sandals;
- Flip-flops should be avoided;
- There are now several types of sandals available which give proper arch/heel support;
- As much as possible avoided going barefooted;
- Motion control walking shoes are best for patients with foot problems, i.e. flat-footed patients;
- For patients that wear orthotics, custom orthotic sandals are available so that one does not have to sacrifice perfect support in the summertime;
- Those concerned with toenail fungus should consult their physician about taking Lamisil;
- Patients with dry skin should consult their physician about prescribing Keralac cream i.e. the best creme available for dry skin;
- Patients with dry skin should take a nail file/emery board and buff down the dry skin at least once every single day to keep the area as flat as possible;
- Patients with perspiration problems should consider New wicking technology available in socks;
- Diabetic should consider new or seamless socks.