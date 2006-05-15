More Useful Web Links

Founded in 1948, the National Glass Association is the largest trade association representing the flat (architectural and automotive) glass industry. We represent nearly 4,000 member companies and locations, and produce the industry's leading events and publications. More
The Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standards Council Inc. (AGRSS), is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the safe replacement of auto glass. AGRSS was founded and is supported by companies in the auto glass replacement industry that keep safe installation as their primary goal.
The Coalition for Auto Glass Safety & Public Awareness was founded in October 2003 by the National Glass Association (NGA) to promote public understanding of auto glass as a crucial safety component in the modern vehicle's safety restraint system, and, to assist consumers in locating safe, reliable auto glass replacement services.
Safewindshields.com is the site dedicated to providing information about proper auto glass replacements and is owned and managed by the Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standards Council, Inc. (AGRSS).