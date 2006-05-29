WBOC is seeking applicants who are bilingual in both English and Spanish for the position listed below.
WBOC busca candidatos que sean bilingües en inglés y español para el siguiente puesto de trabajo.
Photographer/Editor: WBOC-TV is currently taking applications for a Photographer/Editor.
Responsibilities:
Shoot and edit videotape on deadline, operate microwave truck, work flexible/non-standard shifts, operate as a team with reporter in field situations, assume responsibility for reasonable care of expensive technical equipment, and perform related work as required and other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
Knowledge of Delmarva area a plus. Four-year degree in journalism or related field. Should have visual composition skills, ability to learn to operate complicated technical equipment, maturity and a desire to make a career in television. Knowledge of DVC Pro a plus. Previous training or work in related field preferred. Must be a licensed driver in good standing.
Send cover letter, resume and tape to:
Human Resources
WBOC-TV
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
(Please indicate where you learned of this opening)
E-mail: humanresources@wboc.com
Fax:(410) 749-2361
