Scorchy Tawes Laid to Rest

CRISFIELD- The funeral for WBOC photojournalist and renowned storyteller C. Norris "Scorchy" Tawes was held Thursday, Feb. 1, 2007 in Crisfield.

He died early Monday morning at the age of 86 in the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home. He is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held at Immanuel Methodist Church in Crisfield. A private burial followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home Building Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817. Donations can also be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

WBOC will keep honoring Scorchy later this week. Instead of the regular news this Saturday at 7 p.m., WBOC willl re-broadcast a Discover Delmarva half-hour special on Scorchy.