Remembering Scorchy Tawes

Members of the WBOC family deeply feel the loss of our senior contributor, Charles Norris "Scorchy" Tawes, who passed away Monday morning in his home town of Crisfield, Md. Few personal lives are marked

A photo gallery of the life of Scorchy Tawes from his very early years onward.

Viewers are invited to send their feedback and comments on Scorchy Tawes, long-time WBOC photojournalist who died Monday morning, Jan. 29, 2007 at the age of 86. Click on this link to send your e-mail.

An online tribute dedicated to the life and memory of legendary WBOC photojournalist and renowned storyteller C. Norris "Scorchy" Tawes, who died Monday, Jan. 29, 2007 at the age of 86 in the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home. His funeral was held Thursday, Feb. 1, 2007 in Crisfield.

Born in Crisfield on Jan. 20, 1921, he picked up the nickname "Scorchy" as a teenager when those days fishing scorched his skin and his hair.

He graduated from Crisfield High School in 1939. He recalled that he delayed his graduation by deliberately "flunking" his classes to play sports, including baseball. He was a member of the Central Shore League and ultimately was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame.

But during this time, duty called on young Scorchy. In the 1940s, he joined the Army and fought in World War II. In fact, he parachuted into France during the liberation and fought during the Battle of the Bulge. It was there that he discovered another passion.

"I first picked up a camera in World War II," he said. "I was with General Patton's Army there. And when I came home from World War II all I did was shoot pictures."

It became such a passion that Scorchy decided maybe he could make some money at it. So he started his own photography business. He shot his share of wedding portraits, but it was pictures of nature and of interesting people that he really loved. One of his favorite subjects was Crisfield's other famous residents, wildfowl carvers Lem and Steve Ward.

Scorchy always enjoyed the time he spent with his children. He also maintained his two life-long hobbies: photography and fishing.

While with WBOC, Scorchy was able to combine his two loves for his award-winning "Outdoor Report," which had its on-air debut in 1975. Scorchy's segments were one-of-a-kind and he drew a large following of fans for his work. For nearly 30 years, he graced WBOC with stories about fishing, hunting and then people, everyday people. These stories landed Scorchy numerous journalism awards and cemented his status as a Delmarva legend.

He became a full-time employee of WBOC in March 1980 before reverting to part-time in September of 1990.

A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Scorchy was preceded in death in November 2005 by his wife of 66 years, Jean Tawes of Crisfield.

He is survived by four children, Pat Gray and her husband, Harry, of Salisbury, Butch Tawes and his wife, Justine, of Marion Station, Tim Tawes and his wife, Bobbi Lynn, of Marion Station and Jeanne Hanke and her husband, Bob, of Marion Station; nine grandchildren, David Tawes, Brian Tawes, Andrew Tawes, Kymberly Tawes, Michael Gray, Leslie Westfall, Lisa Gibson, Ashley Hanke and Robert Hanke; and eight great-grandchildren.

