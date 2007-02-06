WBOC Viewers Remember Scorchy Tawes

WBOC viewer feedback and comments about the life and legacy of Scorchy Tawes

Mr. Tawes will surely be missed for sure.. I remember when i was a little girl watching his segments on tv with my dad. One thing we always did everyday. He is now in heaven with my Daddy and Im sure they are enjoying themselves now. With deepest sympathy,

The Fisher Family from Federalsburg.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I did not know Scorchy personally, but I too will miss him. My contact was limited to what I saw of him on WBOC but I've been watching

him since I can remember. He seemed to be a gentle man and I felt that

his gentle manner and goodheartedness could be heard in every word he spoke. He did have a way of finding those folks whose contributions would not make national headlines, but still made significant and poignant contributions to their communities and to the human spirit. Thank you for providing an opportunity to contribute.

Karen

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Old Eastern Shore Sagamore

I knew Scorchy for more than 20 years and had the privilege to work with him for almost 15 of those years. We did educational programs on the cultural heritage of the Eastern Shore and his discussion and video presentations were always very well received.



After the programs we would often spend some time together late into the evening and discuss local current events, world events, or his time in the military. His WWII stories, though he ladle them out sparingly, always intrigued me.



Since he was a man of few, but choice words, I will honor him by not pontificating on his exploits, though they were many. He was a true "tradition bearer" of all that is the heart and soul of the Eastern Shore. Scorchy exposed us through his stories, the unique people and local traditions that are often hidden among the back roads and bays of this Delmarvalous land.



Those of us who had the privilege to know him understand he was a man of keen insight and had a gift of video magic. I am proud to have known him and will miss him very much. He was my friend.

Charlie Petrocci

Pocomoke

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Back in 1973, my dad was so excited when I was born. He had three sons and finally he had a girl! He was so excited that he called Scorchy Tawes to come to the hospital to take my picture. I was only 3 1/2 hours old! We still have those black and white photos. May God bless you, Mr. Tim Tawes. My parents, Winfield and Doretha Whittington and I have you and your family in our prayers.



Tracey Whittington-Colbert

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How well I remember my fishing trip with Scorchy Tauls (spelling?) way back in 1983. Sometimes it seems a lifetime ago, other days just yesterday. I've been fishing other times since then, and caught more fish (it took ages to land the one fish we did catch that day) but I will always remember that very first time out.

Just as Dick Clark IS New Year's Eve, Sorchy Tauls IS WBOC. It's almost impossible to think of the station without thinking of him too. He really added color and flavor to the news by searching out out of the way places and interesting people that we might otherwise never have gotten to kow. For that alone, he will be remembered. But he'll also be remembered as a very gracious, unassuming, and above all, decent gentleman who treated everybody with great repsect and made you feel as if you'd known each other your whole lives.

You will be greatly missed.

Aimee Massey

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello!! My name is Heather Britton(Glover). I am from Marion Station a little town near Crisfield. I didn't know Scorchy personally but I knew of him and he was a very nice man. I enjoyed watching him on the t.v. and looking at the books that he made. My dad purchased one and it was so neat to look at all the old pictures and how Crisfield looked in the past. Scorchy will be missed by many of people. I'm sorry for his passing. And I would like to send my regards to his family. Mr. Tim Tawes his son was a gym teacher at Crisfield High and he was a very nice man also and his daughter Kim was a really nice girl. Their whole family is a nice family. I will keep them in my prayers. May God Bless them in their time of lost.

I just wanted to say I am 28year old female and from the time I was a kid (11/12 yrs old) I remember my dad watching Scorchy's Corner religiously. Scorchy always had something interesting to report about and always came across as a thoughtful caring man who never met a stranger. I know a while back I saw him on T.V. and it brought back many of those childhood memories. I know my dad would have loved to meet him and I am sure they would have talked for hours. He was admired by many and I am sure loved by most. He will be missed.



Sincerely,

Erica Jackson



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My father retired from WBOC at the end of Jan., 1975 due to the government's mandatory retirement age of 65. He was a bit gloomy until Scorchy came on the tv screen with his descriptive characterization of the EASTEN SHOREMAN!! My father loved the Eastern Shore: Deal Island and Crisfield were his favorite places. Scorchy fulfilled every aspect of the shore that all of us loved. "I hope Scorchy will write a book about the Shore" was a wish of my father and then all of us. Scorchy's segments will filter through all of his viewers minds and hearts as long as we live; he knew and he vidoed all the treasured talents the shore had; and, he wasn't depicting monetary TREASURE!!!!

I loved seeing Scorchy in Chopper 16 with Capt. Willey!!!!!! Now, I'm praying Charles Paparella and Capt. Willey will be able to combine the THREE SHOREMENS' JOURNEYS into a book, or dvd, or both. Their JOURNEYS and PRECISELY WORDED POEMS, TEXTS, AND MUSIC are and will be an important part of WBOC's history and should be in every school, college, and public library on the Eastern Shore.



My family is happy for Scorchy to be HOME with his wife; but, we know his family will need the wonderful friends in adjusting to life without their "taken for granted foundation." Scorchy left a little bit of himself in all of us and we are privileged generations to have known him. The WBOC Staff will miss the "man who walked in the station with his HEART." I heard too many of today's working population say everyone leaves their heart at home and comes to work stressed out. How lucky we were.

Love and ADMIRATION to the Tawes Family from Martha, Bruce, and Gary

(JBG's daughter and two grandsons)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Having been brought up on the water, my dad was a Captain and part owner of a oyster boat for the old Allen Kirkpatrick Oyster Company, I am very aware of the Delmarva nautical heritage.



The generation of watermen has shrank so much and everywhere we look is change.



Scorchy reminded us of the way our lives were at another point in time and made it make sense in our ever changing world of today. His stories were the catalyst for wonderful memories and the reminder that we, as citizens on Delmarva, have much to be thankful for and proud of.



The generations that follow will be well served to be reminded of Scorchy's trips across Our Delmarvelous Land.





The Fisher Family of Lewes, DE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I grew up on the Eastern Shore. I no longer live there, but when I heard of the passing of Scorchy Tawes, I was torn. It immediately brought back many chilhood memories of watching his stories about Delmarva. He made life sound as simple and pleasant as it "should" be. He will be truly missed. May God bless his family, for they have suffered a great loss.

Michael L Green

Rockledge, FL

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My thoughts on Scorchy was that he was a way cool guy. I will miss his captivating stories and his unique voice. He truly captured what the Eastern Shore of Maryland and all it's beauty is all about. With Much Respect-You will be sorely missed. Just a viewer who very much enjoyed you.

Patricia Driscoll

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A true loss for Delmarva . What an impact he made on everyone that was lucky enough to know him personally and for those of us who got to know him through his segments on WBOC. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Scorchy you keep a watch over us here on this Delmarvalous Land ya hear.......LK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello. I am 42-years-old and I always loved watching Scorchy on Wboc. It was always the highlight of my day. The way he could tell a story was amazing. He could tell you about a persons special talent and make you feel like you had known that person forever. He was a true eastern shore icon and I will miss him terribly. The eastern shore is growing so fast and now with Scorchy gone, it feels like the eastern shore that I grew up on is gone forever. When Scorchy passed he took the last of the eastern shore ways with him.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HERE IS A GREAT MAN WHO WILL BE GREATLY MISS. BUT NOW HE CAN TAKE GOD ON ONE OF HIS GREAT STORY. WITH HIM. I WILL MISS HIM.

Linda Durham

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As a 20 year old Delmarvan I can say that I grew up with Scorchy Tawes.

I loved his program as a child and watched it intently. He represented everything that was right with the news and media in general. He was authentic, creative, and even talked like "us." Scorchy Tawes was a local legend and although we are separated by many generations and I never had the pleasure of meeting him, I consider him a friend. Through my television as a young child he entered my home as much as anyone else and taught me more about my culture and area than almost anyone else. I was upset when his program went off the air and it upsets me even more to learn of the passing of a local legend. In heaven he'll have far more Delmarvalous land to wander and many more people to meet.

Undoubtedly, his audience will grow as all of the good people in the afterworld learn of a good man just called up from our little heaven right here on earth.

-Roy T. Willey IV

Delmar, DE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Scorchy. He had so many interesting story's that most of the time put a smile on your face. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.He truely loved our wonderful Delmarva.

Terry and Chris Linton

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have been watching one of the legends of delmarva for 30+ yrs. and will miss him very much, but he will always live in my heart and my eyes. I have all of his VHS signed by him and had to leave for awhile, when I returned I never watch TV again over local channels and my mother told me of Scorchy being sick. Everybody that thinks life is bad, they should of meet the LEGEND to me, Scorchy Tawes. I hope that he is with his always loving wife now in, the Heavens with our Lord. Amen

God Be With You Scorchy !!!

Eddie McGlaughlin

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Scorchy,



When I first moved to the Eastern Shore, I was not familiar with the area or the people here. You helped me see a side of the Eastern Shore that I otherwise would have never seen or been exposed to. I always looked forward to your stories. They were always interesting.



I thank you for introducing me to this "Delmarvalous Land". You will be missed.



Debbie Karcher



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scorchy was a great advocate for the sportsman and will be greatly missed. He is the reason for a number for sportsman who became conservationists for our natural resources. The mold was broken after god created him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Floyd T Morton III

Delaware Mobile Surf-fishermen



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I first moved to the eastern shore in 1983. Not knowing much about the shore I looked forward to Scorchy's corner and his delightful stories. I feel I "got to know" the shore thru Scorchy. His voice, his stories and his love of the shore will never be forgotten. Someone else said it best, he truely was an Eastern Shoreman's Eastern Shoreman. I hope the videos/dvd's will be available as I'd love to have copies now for my own children to see.



Brenda Mynes Spindler

Delmar, MD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You know what people will say sometimes about "traveling"?? They just keep going until they see a certain 'landmark' or building then they turn there!! Crisfield has a lot of things to offer to a traveler, a visitor of sorts. BUT now I uess people will get lost, even here in Crisfield. Because we have lost one of our "landmarks" in Scorchy.

Scorchy was definitely a landmark in Crisfield. "Gordon's" is a landmark, just how many times did Scorchy have "Gordon's" on his segment? Yes...we here in Crisfield will miss him. AND just like "historic landmarks" they can't ever be replaced. Goodbye Scorchy...we citizens here in Crisfield will just keep "wandering" our Delmarvalous Crisfield looking for other landmarks....

H. T.

Lifelong resident of Crisfield

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The world would be a much better place if there were more people like Scorchy. He will be greatly missed.I think he had a great life, he got to do what he loved. His family is in my prayers.



Tammy

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I spent 50 years of my life on the Shore. I recently retired and live in NC now.

I watched Scorchy every night I could. He represented all that was finest about the true life on the Shore. Like Steve Dawson who succeded him, they represented hunting, fishing or just being out in the tranquil country - that WAS the SHORE (I was on one of Steve Dawson's reports). The sad irony is that Scorchy passes as the living he represented of life of the Shore passes too. The true Shore life passes with Scorchy - passes as development, progress and people who know very little of a true country life and values, take its life away. These were the very same values Scorchy, and Steve after him, worked so hard to represent and preserve.

I hope Scorchy is waiting in the old Shore when God calls me up there with him!

Pete Bradfield

formally,

Berlin and Snow Hill, MD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I fondly remember my father watching Mr. Scorchy's stories on WBOC. He enjoyed them so much that when his video's were available I bought them for dad as gifts. He watched them over anad over again until his death.

Y. Fitzsimmons

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was saddened by the news of Scorchy's passing. I was once the subject of one of his reports on the "Delmarvelous Peninsula."

What a delight it was to meet him after watching many of his reports and hearing his stories.

I would like to make a suggestion for your news program. Could you replay some of Scorchy's TV reports?

I think the younger generation could benefit greatly if they saw what a wonderful person he was.

It would also keep his memory alive for the many of us that knew him.

May he rest in peace.



Bill Whitaker

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My name is Frank Deom and I worked at WBOC in 1991 and 1992 as a photographer/editor. I also had the privilege to work with Scorchy. I may not have realized it at the time, but working with him gave me such a solid base of knowledge in not only how to perform my job at a top level, but how to treat people. There are not alot of Scorchy Tawes out there and I am just thrilled to have had the chance to be a small part of his legacy. If you look at part one of the Scorchy series, I am the photographer shooting the piece with the lady in the general store. What great memories. Thanks. To his family, be assured his influence goes well beyond the eastern shore. What a great testament to a great man. Rest in peace, Scorchy.



Frank Deom

WWOR Secaucus, NJ

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Although we didn't know him personally, We looked forward to his television segment. It brought a very relaxed and comforting feeling to us, probably lowered our blood pressure.

John Kerr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was a "Come Here" in 1977 from the Baltimore area. In a relative short period of time I realized that Delamarva was going to be my home, forever. Now I am a "Stay Here" and Scorchy epitomized my feelings for Delmarva. I've always enjoyed listening to his story telling and will miss him. Keep playing the video tapes of Scorchy and keep his memory alive.



Larry Chester

Fruitland, MD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



While I never had the honor of meeting Scorchy Tawes personally, through his commentaries and shared memories on WBOC, it always felt like he was a comfortable old friend. He kept a door open to the rich and wonderful past of a life on Delmarva that is rapidly fading away due to growth and over development.



How fortunate we have been to have seen our lovely peninsula through Scorchy's eyes. He will be sorely missed by us all.



Bobbie Hemmerich

Lewes, DE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My mother,Julia Evans, worked for Mr. Scorchy when he had his business in Crisfield. She remembers the goodness he showed everyone as well as his photographic prowlnes. I will remember his smile. He photograhed my wedding as he did many others. I saw him in PRMC in 10-95. It had been 30 plus years since we had been face to face but he remembered who I was. That speaks volumes to me as to how good Mr. Scorchy was at putting people first. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family . Terri Hughes

Being a long time associate and friend of Scorchys I can't tell you how sad I'm to hear of his passing.We will surely miss Mr Scorchy and his friendly nature. Scorchy never missed a chance to support us and I will be forever grateful,frankly I'M just going to miss him.



Sincerely,



Bill Hamilton

B&R TACKLE

SO.BETHANY, DE.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

it was sad tohear that scorchy tawed had die he willbe miss by all his friends i loveto see him come on tv and talk about fishing an other things ,so he will be miss by all of his friends, but he have gone to a loving place we miss u, love the ballard family..

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Many years ago my mother entered my brother and I into a contest to go fishing with Scorchy and we won!! I remember everyone around me catching fish and I wasn't catching nothing. Scorchy came over to me and said no wonder you aren't catching any fish you have a Colonel Custard fishing rod and everyone laughed. Then that same clip was on the news....I was so embarrssed.....But we had so much fun and we talked about it for days...we really thought we were hot stuff to have gone fishing with him....We were actually talking about it just the other day when we had learned the news that he had passed...what a great loss to Delmarva...If you happen to come across that tape I would LOVE to have a copy of it

Sincerely,

Doris Cook & Gene Cook

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You know, what ever you were doing when the news came on and you had it in the background, as soon as Scorchy came on you just had to listen up. He sure had a way of telling stories about different things that held your interest. I think that WBOC lost a good one when he left...no one can fill Scorchies shoes. Not sure where Scorchy came up with his stories, but he was never boring. He was an icon I think. Glad he came our way to share with us.

J. Wilson

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We lost not only Scorchy, but a large piece of the Eastern Shore. He was the Eastern Shore. We will always think of him every day watchying WBOC. He will be missed. May God let you rest now my friend.

William and Hope Ellis

Fruitland, Md.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I remember as a young boy watching "Scorchy's Corner" on Friday evenings. I enjoyed that part of the newscast. I have to liken Scorchy to a newspaper reporter that I know who does weekly features on the people, places and things of Delmarva. They both told good stories in both print and on camera. I will forever remember those infamous words, "This is Scorchy Tawes wandering our Delmarvelous land for WBOC news." Scorchy, I know that right now you are telling St. Peter all of the wonderful stories that you once told us.

Tom Bradshaw

Vienna Heritage Museum

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've known Scorchy Tawes for a lot of years - going back to when I was a kid. The best way to describe him is as an "Eastern Shoreman's Eastern Shoreman." In all respects, he possessed the best traits of a native Eastern Shoreman - kind, compassionate, unassuming, always searching for the best in people and in his beloved Eastern Shore. Recently I've missed seeing Scorchy both in person and on television. And now, I miss knowing that Scorchy, as well as many others in that special generation, will be here to share the best of the Eastern Shore with future generations to come. Thanks, Scorchy, for all of the stories, for all of the memories, and for reminding those of us who were blessed to have been born and raised on the Eastern Shore of what makes us special. May God continue to bless you in the Eastern Shore section of Heaven.



Davis R. Ruark

State's Attorney for Wicomico County

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll always remember the local evening news, and with a fondness. Everything was familiar to me. Home-like. Scorchy was a big part of that. Being from Somerset County myself and having a father that was an outdoorsman, I spent a lot of time beside my dad and mom watching Scorchy "wanderin' our land." It's sad to me, not that he has passed into eternal rest and peace, but that the generations behind me will never know him through the magic of TV. I can only pray that he never stops "wanderin' " and has plenty of stories waitin' for us all when we meet him on the other side :) Thanks Scorchy!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To Mr. Scorchy Tawes and Family,



We are deeply saddened by your dad's death. We will miss his story telling and traveling with him all over Delmarva, which we enjoyed very much, and looked forward to weekly. He has been taking pictures for us since we graduated from high school until just recently. We enjoyed reading his books and watching his videos. There will always be a Scorchy's Corner for us. He was dearly loved and will truly be missed in Crisfield.



David and Linda Tawes

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will miss you very much. I am greatful for just getting to know you and will never forget the first night I worked with you at WBOC. Thanks for all of the fish you gave to me and my family. God bless your family.

Dorothy Cuffee Bailey

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The fact is, Scorchy was the best thing that ever happen to WBOC. We'll miss you, God bless.

David Kuntzi

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When I was young, I stayed with my grandparents a lot during the day. When my grandfather came home from work for lunch, we always watched Mr. Scorchy's segments on TV while we were sitting down eating together. I didn't realize it at the time, but those were some of my favorite memories. My grandfather was quite a waterman himself, and ever since he passed on, I have often thought about Mr.

Scorchy and how he came into our lives and made us smile all those times. His passing is a great loss for all the Eastern Shore, but we were lucky to have had him in all of our lives. My heart goes out to his family, and they should know that all his viewers are thinking of them during this time.

K.H.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Back in the 70s, when I first went to work for WBOC, Scorchy asked if I needed any soft shell crabs. I told him 'yes.' They were $1 per dozen back then. I ordered 12 dozen. In a few days Scorchy came to me and told me my soft crabs were in the refrigerator. I was thrilled and thanked him. At the end of the day I went to get my crabs and they were alive. I just about died. I thought they would be cleaned and ready to put in the freezer. When I saw him the next week he laughed his silly head off. A Scorchy memory I will never forget.

Naomi

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr. Tawes will be greatly missed. It was always so heart warming to see an articulate man of mature years share his wisdom, pictures and smile. I am sure he has a much better view of Delmarva where he is now. My thoughts are with his family.



Kelly Tallent

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, way back in the early 80s I won the WBOC fish of the week contest for catching a State citation red drum. The prize was a new Shimano quick fire fishing rod and reel, and I still use it today. I rode up to the station to get my prize and out walks Scorchy. The timing was such that he had been to the Pony Penning in Chincoteague that day for the station, and he apparently had fallen off the dock or into the water, so he was quite the mess from his chest down to his toes. He was so friendly and smiling and I will never forget his appearance. I think about him and that day every time I go fishing! True Eastern Shoremen, like Scorchy, are disappearing fast. It is sad! I am so greatful to be Shore born and raised, just like Scorchy.

Dale Dryden

Salisbury, Md.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scorchy's unique blend of wit and humor, combined with an obvious love of life and nature, should be an example for all of us to follow. As a photo journalist, naturalist and outdoorsman, he was an icon to many of us, and will be sorely missed. I'll never forget Scorchy's voice. It always seemed to bring a smile to my face, when I heard it. As a matter of fact, I'm smiling now, just thinking about it. May God bless you Scorchy! You have certainly blessed us.



Bill

Lewes, Del.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was a "Come Here" in 1977 from the Baltimore area. In a relatively short period of time I realized that Delamarva was going to be my home forever. Now I am a "Stay Here" and Scorchy epitomized my feelings for Delmarva. I've always enjoyed listening to his story telling and will miss him. Keep playing the video tapes of Scorchy and keep his memory alive.



Larry Chester

Fruitland, Md.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

While I never had the honor of meeting Scorchy Tawes personally, through his commentaries and shared memories on WBOC, it always felt like he was a comfortable old friend. He kept a door open to the rich and wonderful past of a life on Delmarva that is rapidly fading away due to growth and over development. How fortunate we have been to have seen our lovely peninsula through Scorchy's eyes. He will be sorely missed by us all.



Bobbie Hemmerich

Lewes, Del.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My mother, Julia Evans, worked for Mr. Scorchy when he had his business in Crisfield. She remembers the goodness he showed everyone as well as his photographic prowess. I will remember his smile. He photograhed my wedding as he did many others. I saw him in PRMC in 1995. It had been 30 plus years since we had been face to face but he remembered who I was. That speaks volumes to me as to how good Mr. Scorchy was at putting people first. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family.

Terri Hughes

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Being a long time associate and friend of Scorchy's, I can't tell you how sad I'm to hear of his passing. We will surely miss Mr. Scorchy and his friendly nature. Scorchy never missed a chance to support us, and I will be forever grateful; frankly I'm just going to miss him.

Bill Hamilton

B&R Tackle

South Bethany, Del.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr. Tawes will surely be missed for sure. I remember when I was a little girl watching his segments on TV with my dad. One thing we always did everyday. He is now in Heaven with my Daddy, and I'm sure they are enjoying themselves now.



The Fisher Family

Federalsburg, Md.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I did not know Scorchy personally, but I too will miss him. My contact was limited to what I saw of him on WBOC, but I've been watching him since I can remember. He seemed to be a gentle man, and I felt that his gentle manner and goodheartedness could be heard in every word he spoke. He did have a way of finding those folks whose contributions would not make national headlines, but still made significant and poignant contributions to their communities and to the human spirit. Thank you for providing an opportunity to contribute.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Old Eastern Shore Sagamore

I knew Scorchy for more than 20 years and had the privilege to work with him for almost 15 of those years. We did educational programs on the cultural heritage of the Eastern Shore and his discussion and video presentations were always very well received. After the programs we would often spend some time together late into the evening and discuss local current events, world events or his time in the military. His WWII stories, though he'd ladle them out sparingly, always intrigued me. Since he was a man of few, but choice words, I will honor him by not pontificating on his exploits, though they were many. He was a true "tradition bearer" of all that is the heart and soul of the Eastern Shore. Scorchy exposed us through his stories, the unique people and local traditions that are often hidden among the back roads and bays of this Delmarvalous land. Those of us who had the privilege to know him understand he was a man of keen insight and had a gift of video magic. I am proud to have known him and will miss him very much. He was my friend.

Charlie Petrocci

Pocomoke, Md.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I first met Scorchy at a fiddle contest in Felton, Delaware in 1987. A friend of mine introduced me to him that day. He later came to our house to do a story on my music. Not too long after that, this same friend of mine suggested that he do a story on a piece of equipment I got, which was a Kurtzweil Reading Machine. I didn't see him for a while after that. But then, a few years later, I happened to be at a craft show at the Wicomico Civic Center (Froggy 99.9 was there)..and we my mother and myself) were just walking around,, when we heard someone call my name...it was Scorchy! And to think..someone of his stature would recognize little ol, Me! But he did..and I've never forgotten it! My condolences go to his family..as well as to the folks at WBOC! It is my guess that..Scorchy is now "wandering another "marvelous land!"

Tom Kaufman

Denton, MD.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was very sad to learn of the passing of Scorchy Tawes. Although I never met him, I feel like a friend has departed my life. I moved to the Delmarva Peninsula in 1991. It was a new area to me and through Scorchy's segments on WBOC, I learned so much about life on the Peninsula and the beauty surrounding us. He helped me develop an appreciation of this "Delmarvalous land."

Desiree F. Castagna

Ocean City, Maryland

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are certain things and people that are synonymous with the area you are in and the same is true of the Eastern Shore of Md. No where do you find a bigger more powerful love of the enviroment the wildlife or life style. Tne person loved and stood for all of the above and made sure to show that love and help others to learn to enjoy them. In our hearts and mind Mr. Scorchy was the Statesman, Spokesman and the go to man if you wanted to know about anything in our beloved Eastern Shore.A more nobel and caring person I have never known and all this came just by watching him on WBOC 16. We truly feel we have lost a member of our family and our prays go out to his real family

Chuck and Cathie Harvey

Federalsburg, MD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Whenever Scorchy would come on we would call out "Scorchy is on." and the whole household would come running. (As we now do with Charlie). Scoechy was a wonderful man. Everyone felt like they knew him, even if you had never met him. He was very special and will be greatly missed.

Kim

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Growing up in Crisfield it seemed like Scorchy was everywhere with his camera taking pictures for the Crisfield Times, the High School Yearbook and any subject that was of interest. Always looking for a good picture to take he commented "never be without your camera"

Joyce P. Nelson

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My father used to love to watch Scorchy. Every year I would make sure he got the newest "Best of" Scorchy video. Now that my father has passed, I have the videos. Scorchy had a unique way of showing what a wonderful place the Delmarva Peninsula is. He will be missed.

Sandy

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was born in Salisbury, Md. in 1964 and remember Scorchy on TV in the 70's He was "Mr.Delmarva" and at its best. I learned about people and all sorts of things here in our home area that i will remember forever. Scorchy had a way of telling it the way it was when life here was much simpler, and slower, this way of life I miss. I remember his sign off " Wondering our delmarvalus land I am Scorchy Tawes for WBOC news ". God bless you Scorchy.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I remember 20 years ago my sisters and I would play with the old time tape recorder and interview each other for fun. One time my older sister did the fishing report and acted like she was Scorchy and our whole family will never forget when she said "gotta tug it up on da boat".

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You don't see that that kind of local programming anymore. Fishing, hunting, etc, He brought it to life. You had to watch because he enjoyed it, You enjoyed it to. It was like you were there with him.He was as american as apple pie. And the areas he did his fishing, hunting etc were local places you knew about. My heart goes out to his family, to wboc, and to all the viewers who looked forward to watching scorchey on tv . His Fans. On a light note I'm sure Scorchey will have his Scortchey's Corner from up above. OX You will be missed Gayle

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Back in 1994 scorchy tawes called me to do a scorchy`s corner on my railroad memoribilia of the eastern shore.my house was brand new and i didn`t have everything in place displayed the way i wanted it.scorchy assured me that it would be ok the way it was.scorchy and charlie came up late in the morning and stayed about three hours getting the two minutes and thirty seconds of air time he needed.scorchy sat down in the middle of my living room and looked at stuff,talking about his experiences in life on delmarva and asking me questions.he really enjoyed and loved people and their experiences in life.he was a very kind,and caring person,and he will be very much missed.god bless him,

keith short, Seaford

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



My family and I have been coming to the beach for many years and have always watched WBOC News. One of the best parts was "Scorchy's Corner." If we were eating dinner and Scorchy came on, everyone stopped eating to watch and listen. I remember once my six-year-old daughter yelled, "Dad, Scratchy Balls is coming on." I never met Scorchy, but I feel as if I have known him all of my life. He epitomizes everything that is good in people and everything that is good about the Eastern Shore. He is truly a role model for each and every one of us. Thank you.

Jimmy Parker of Ocean City

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My name is Jeff Amernick and I worked at WBOC as a young photographer in the early 1990's. Scorchy Tawes taught me some important lessons about life, photography and journalism. The biggest lesson learned, was Scorchy's insistance that stories needed to be about people, especially the regular people that live on Delmarva. I'll never forget shooting stories with Scorchy on the 15 year old duck carver, the one armed fiddler or the guy with the pet Canadian goose.

Thank you Scorchy, and you will be missed.

Jeff Amernick

WXII-TV Winston-Salem, N.C.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



My childhood weekends spent at my grandparent's farm just south of Gumboro (Line Road) brings back a lot of great memories including ones that involve WBOC.



My grandmother's brother-in-law was John Greenberger and I fondly remember by Uncle Johnny & Aunt Ag coming to the farm several times a summer to enjoy the abundant garden my grandparents grew every year. My Uncle Johnny was always good for some very interesting stories. I owe a little of my love for hockey from him.



Both of my grandparents enjoyed Scorchy's reports and I found them interesting even as a young child by learning more about living on Delmarva since I was technically a yankee by residing in Pennsylvania!



I can definitely say that as a 34-year old man, my heart will always be and belong to Delmarva.



Sincerely,



Andy Wright, Exton, Pennsylvania

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mr. Tawes was a tremendous person who always had time to stop and have a conversation with you. He was loved by the whole shore, however he belonged to Crisfield. He loved his hometown and has a great family. He had a spotless reputation and was loved by all. We the City Council of Crisfield will make sure he will not be forgotten.



Councilman Barry Dize

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Having always been proud of WHO I was , it was SCORCHY who made me proud of WHERE I was ....The job he did in finding and presenting our HEROS , made DELMARVA what it is today, Little did he know , but the children of his stories live on because it is ok to carve or build the things that make DELMARVA so great,.. I like my dad have now gone on to build SKIPJACK MODELS , and have been asked to be at the SKIPJACK RACES this year. I have even started my own company building skipjack models and when my web site gets completed there will be TWO dedications...one to my dad WILLIAM (BILL) MAGEE JR and SCORCHY TAWES....................BRUCE MAGEE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My name is Kim Shelly. I worked at WBOC from 1982-1984. I had the honor and privilege of working with Scorchy from time to time as his photographer. I learned a lot from Scorchy about photography and about life in general. I will always remember him for his professionalism, kindness and integrity.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scorchy came to my farm, Colvine Bison Farm, in Greenwood several times, two times to do a feature article for WBOC TV. I loved when I would see him around he always told me that the first article he done on the buffalos was the most requested article that Sussex County folks would ask him to either replay it or do another one. He came back and done a second one. I remember a word he used when he would set in the yard under the old tree and watch the folk stop along the road and look at the buffalos. He would say "look at all those Oglers." I think he even said it in one of the articles he narrated at the farm for TV. I hope you dig out of the archives one of those article and show a little part of it. Cheers, Bobby Collins.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will never forget his wonderful way of capturing the beauty of Crisfield. Even as he photographed the softball and volleyball teams I played on in the early 70's "Scortchy" had a way to make you smile. He & "Miss Jean" were 2 people in my lifetime that I will never forget. They were the true meaning of Crisfield. The most memorable story he ever produced was the one about the squirrel he and his daughter Jeanie had tamed. The squirrel was more of a home pet than a "wild critter". You know, that was the kind of spirit this family had....they were in tune with nature & what the "Good Book says, "man was created to be the caretaker of the animals." This is truely a man that will be missed in this waterfront hideaway.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I as many people are, a life long resident of Delaware. As long as I can remember that voice was as familiar as the sound of the surf. My first memories of Scorchys segments were with my grandparents, my grandfather never missed one. As a small kid I thought that it was dumb because my pop-pop wouldn't let us watch anything else until he was over. As I got older, and began to develop an appreciation for where I live and the people that live there, I too found myself looking forward to Scorchy, Steve and now Charlie. Thank you Scorchy for bringing something other than bad news to evening reports.



Sincerely,

Lisa M. Stapleford

Milton, Del.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scorchy Tawes was a very important person to the whole eastern shore.His stories and voice will be missed greatly.But he will never be forgotten.Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to all families and friends.

Jato Construction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scorchy truly was a treasure. Not a phony with a suit and tie as so many now are. Plain spoken, unlike those with no common sense, but who have a fantastic vocabulary which puts them into positions over us where they do not belong.

A while ago you ran a story about Johnny Jannosik and I complimented you on it. At the time I suggested you do a story about Scorchy and it really should now be done.

Andy Zahn

Melfa, Va.