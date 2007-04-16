Text of E-mail from Virginia Tech Authorities

UNDATED (AP)- Controversy has started over the e-mail messages sent to warn students and faculty during the shooting at Virginia Tech. Below are the timeline and text of e-mails sent out Monday by Virginia Tech to students and staff after the first 911 call at 7:15 a.m. reporting a shooting in West Ambler Johnston dormitory:

-e-mail sent at 9:26 a.m.:

Subject: Shooting on campus.

"A shooting incident occurred at West Amber Johnston earlier this morning. Police are on the scene and are investigating."

"The university community is urged to be cautious and are asked to contact Virginia Tech Police if you observe anything suspicious or with information on the case. Contact Virginia Tech Police at 231-6411"

"Stay attuned to the www.vt.edu. We will post as soon as we have more information."

- 9:15 a.m.: Approximate time of second shooting at Norris Hall.

- e-mail sent at 9:50 a.m.:

Subject: PLease stay put

"A gunman is loose on campus. Stay in buildings until further notice. Stay away from all windows"

- third e-mail sent at 10:17 a.m.:

Subject: All Classes Canceled; Stay where you are

"Virginia Tech has canceled all classes. Those on campus are asked to remain where there are, lock their doors and stay away from windows. Persons off campus are asked not to come to campus."

- fourth e-mail sent at 10:53 a.m.:

Subject: Second Shooting Reported; Police have one gunman in custody

"In addition to an earlier shooting today in West Ambler Johnston, there has been a multiple shooting with multiple victims in Norris Hall.

"Police and EMS are on the scene...Police have one shooter in custody and as part of routine police procedure, they continue to search for a second shooter. All people in university buildings are required to stay inside until further notice.

"All entrances to campus are closed."

---

Source: Virginia Tech