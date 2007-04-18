Virginia Tech Stories and Condolences

E-mailed comments and condolences to WBOC from students who attend Virginia Tech, parents or loved ones of Va. Tech students as well as the Delmarva community at-large. Send us your thoughts by e-mailing us at news@wboc.com .

Tuesday, May 1 4:37 P.M.

Our son Tom is a freshman at Virginia Tech. For now he is at home soon he will return to campus to continue his education. Thank you, Lord, for watching over him for us. We are truly blessed. Writing this is not easy but we want people to know our feelings. First, we would like to thank all of our friends and family members for calling with concern for Tom. Your calls were appreciated. We know he is loved. Second, we want to say we appreciate all that the VT Administration, police and other officials have done so far. This is an unprecedented tragic event that will be on your minds forever. We truly believe you did the best you could to keep everyone safe at Virginia Tech. You acted with the information you had, please do not let critics get to you. Until they walk in your shoes they have no idea what was going on. You are in our prayers. And finally the hardest part. . . .. to the families, friends, students, professors, staff and everyone in and around Blacksburg we send you lots of prayers. Especially those who have lost loved ones. Words can not express properly how we feel but know; your loved one will be remembered forever for all of his/her talents and special strengths Life for all of us will never be the same and you have paid the ultimate price for this lesson in life.

God Bless you.

Patty, Jim, Liz and Tom Reichert, Ocean View, DE.

Wednesday, April 25, 2007 10:57 pM ET

I would like to take this time to let each and ever one of you guys know that it will take a lot of time to go on with your lives as they were . But in time you will be able to, and please talk about it. It does help. Just to let you all know we all out here are thinking about you all every day , ever minute. All of you are strong. Remember that. May God bless each and every one of you.

Mr. and Mrs. S

Tuesday, April 24, 2007 8:07 AM ET

My family and I would like to sends are thoughts and prayers to the family and friends affected bye this tragedy. I want them to know that it is unbeliveable how they have come togeather and kept there hookie pride though all of this it makes me proud to see them all coming togather. I like seeing the media focusing on how they are coming togeather over this tragedy then on the killer and i hope they keep his face off of the tv becaues that is what he wanted, he wanted the dismay of attention and i would not give it to him becaues of all the familys that he has hurt. The familys dont need to keep seeing his face on every channel they turn on. I am so proud of VT the hookies becaues they have proved the killer and the world that you cant bring the hookies down they will come togeather and come out more stronger then they where before. An that is what they have done. And it makes me proud.

The Moore Family, Milford, Del.

Monday, April 23, 2007 6:27 PM ET

My sympathy and condelences to friends & family who lost brothers, sisters, friends, teachers who died a week ago Monday & I believe the awful day was Monday, April 16, 2007. My prayers are with the families & friends who lost friends & family members. My heart is with you at this time. May God be with the families at this time





Kevin Duckworth

Denton, MD

Monday, April 23, 2007 10:28 AM ET

You are not alone in your time of sarrow, the whole nation is mourning with you. God is good and will bring good from evil, have faith and know that your God and Country is behind you.



The English Family - Seaford, De.

Monday, April 23, 2007 8:05 AM ET

"If God isn't a Hokie, then why do the leaves turn orange and maroon?" written by Bill Miller

May God Bless You All....With God's help, good will prevail & VA Tech will continue to be the special place it is. My niece will proudly become a Hokie in the Fall, following in the footsteps of many family members.

May peace descend upon you, Judy Salisbury, MD

Monday, April 23, 2007 12:16 AM ET

"They have slipped the surly bonds of earth, only to have touched the face of God." God Bless America E. Coleman Fenwick Island, DE

Sunday, April 22, 2007 11:04 AM

May God bless and keep the families of the children who died and the living. I will keep you in my prayers. Also, God the shooters family i will also pray for your family



Love,

Amber Andrea Ayers

Sunday, April 22, 2007 10:49 AM

As I entered church this morning - placed on the alter rail were 32 large white candles with place cards about each victim. At the end of mass parisioners stopped to pay respects with prayer.



Once again, sadly the violence and evil of our world, and our country has taken the lives of our precious children and their dedicated teachers. Our hearts grieve for the families whose lives have been shattered by this evil act. We recognize that each life symbolized by a candle is sacred and that the pain of parents and grandparents, brothers, sisters, friends is unbearable and with support from a wide community that infolds them with love, support and prayers they know that we embrace them.



The following prayer was in the church paper:



"Dearest God,

This hurts so much. It was an ordinary day that became hell in a terrible instant. So many lives lost in a senseless act of cowardice and evil violence. How could You stand by and let evil triumph? Young people with talents, hopes, dreams plans gone in an evil act of rage. So many families and wider circles of friends shattered! How could another human being do this to others? We have so many questions, Lord, and no answer.



Yet we dare to ask you to surround with faith and love and hope, courage and consolation all those who are grief stricken. And take all of these precious young people, these beautiful children, these brave teachers into your safe peaceful home into your gentle embrace. Amen"



My Love and Prayers go out to All,

Janet Gibson

Seaford, De

Saturday, April 21, 2007 1:53 PM

My son is just finishing his first year at Virginia Tech. We are truely blessed, he was able to come home to visit and spend time with us this week after the tragic event on April 16. His sister is also home from her college to be with us. It has been a quiet pleasant family time. As I said we are truely blessed and have so much to be thankful for. Now he is preparing to go back tomorrow to finish of the school year. We are anxious and little worried about what these final weeks will be like for him and the other students. When we send our children off to college it is so they can grow and be more independent . But then something like this happens. As a mother I keep asking myself, how do you answer their questions? How do you fix their hurt? How do you make things right for them? There are so many questions that can not be answered for them. All we can do is be loving ears. Always take the time to listen. Always take the time to be with them. This is something I learned many years ago when my children were toddlers and I have been reminded of this week. It does not matter if you know a "HOKIE" or not. It does not matter if your child is 3 ir 63, If you are a parent be there for your child. If you are a child be there for your parent. Especially at times like this when so many of us have no answers. I also want to say a send most sincere sympathy to the families, friends neighbors classmates or anyone that lost someone during this tragic rampage. Try not to be angry. Try not hold a grudge, Remember your loved one for the wonderful person he/she was and be thankful for every moment you had with him/her. I say this with tears in my eyes and my heart. I hurt for you more then words can say. God bless you today and everyday.

Patty Reichert, Ocean View, DE

Saturday, April 21, 2007 9:37 AM

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by April 16th at Virginia Tech. Now is the time for the healing process to begin. I have to agree with many others in regards to all forms of the Media. There is enough going on in the world today with the war, that we don't need any more copycats to the April 16th shooting. The media is supporting the shooter by showing his video and pictures everywhere. As a parent, I would have enough shame of what my son had done without having the media exploiting it even more.

My heart goes out to the parents of the shooter as well. Remember, as parents, we can raise our children the best that we can, but we can't always make our children make the right choices. If the Media wants to show pictures, then please let them be of the innocent victims, whose lives were suddenly taken away without warning. God now has 32 wonderful angels. Remember, God always watches over the children. Sincerest heartfelt sympathy to the families of all who lost there lives on April 16th at Virginia Tech.

A Mardela Springs Resident

Saturday, April 21, 2007 7:08 AM

I WOULD LIKE TO SEND PRAYERS TO ALL THE FAMILIES AND FRIENDS THAT LOST LOVE ONES AT VT. AND TO ALL THE ONES WHO WERE INJURIED WE ARE PRAYING THAT YOU WILL HEAL AND BE ABLE TO GO ON. GOD BLESS YOU ALL

SUSAN JOHNSON, SEAFORD, DEL.

Friday, April 20, 2007 10:35 PM

I would like to take this time to say that all around the world has you all in our hearts and prays ever min of ever day .when the cbs news broke through and told the country what was going on the goose bumps came up . I would like to say that I myself knows how it feels to lose a love one or loved ones. It will take a long long time to heal but you will never forget them or what happen, but it will get better in time.

GOD BLESS

B S Bridgeville DE.

Friday, April 20, 2007 9:54 PM

Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, faculty, families and friends of everyone who was affected by this horrible occurrence. We have a friend who has a son who is a Freshman at VTech. Healing will happen in time. Please not only pray for the students and faculty whose lives were lost. Also, pray for the family of the person who took them away, as they are suffering as well. God has 32 more angels in Heaven now, bless them each and every one.



God Bless,



The Stephens Family

Laurel, DE

Friday, April 20, 2007 7:09 PM

I just want to share how I feel. I am very sad. I think of so many who had so much to offer society. I feel it was senseless. The student should have killed his own self if he was so unhappy. I feel so much sadness for the campus and the families There are really no answers that make this right. Only God in heaven knows why. He closed this door and another one will open. They are in the palm of Gods hand. When bad happens I feel so many work together and love comes out. Our nation has endured a lot in my life. It stands tall and grows and moves ahead. I pray for all of the families for their loss. The victims were someone's daughter, son, sister, brother, wife, husband etc. They will be greatly missed but their memories will never die! I feel helpless. I did not know any of them but it really bothers me. I just wish all this violence would stop! Life is hard enough! God bless all of those who loss that day! This will be in my mind for a long time. I am glad I got to see the faces and know them on the tv. Thanks for sharing the pics but as for the killer I was not happy to see him but glad to know he is no longer here to do this again.Stay strong Va Tech and treasure your memories because no one can take them away. Believe they are in a better place and hold on to faith in the Lord up above.

From someone who relly cares deep in my heart.

Joan Beach

Salisbury

Friday, April 20, 2007 4:18 PM

My prayers and thoughts are with you. I said a prayer for each loved one lost as the bells rang at Delaware Tech today. They have made their journey home to our Heavenly Father and we will be reunited with them when we make our journey home. Celebrate their lives, hold on to your memories and trust in God. I will always remember and I will bow my head every April 16th, and I will hear the bells ring 32 times. God Is Good, Everyday! I will keep you all in my prayers.

Susan Lynch

Georgetown, DE

Friday, April 20, 2007 4:03 PM

I would like to send out my prayers to all the family and friends that lost loved ones at Virginia Tech. All of us on the eastern shore are thinking of you.



Jonathan T

Friday, April 20, 2007 3:58 PM

The tragic events that took place on Monday, April 16th will forever be remembered by everyone. I have visited VT and Norris Hall as I had a relative that attended the school. My heart goes out to the staff, students and families. I have thought about them each and every day! May time heal there pain and may they be able to move on day by day.

Patricia Rickards-Arnett and family

Lewes, DE

Friday, April 20, 2007 1:48 PM

On Monday a very tragic event happenened. It not only affected Virginia Tech students and their family but it also affected the surrounding community. Our thoughts and prayers are will each of you directly affected by the event. Hold your heads high and stay strong. God is with each and everyone of you. All of us at Wilmington College is praying for you.



Donnie & Renee Farrelly

Laurel, DE

Friday, April 20, 2007 12:44 PM

I have a granddaughter who attends VT and she is safe thank God. Her name is Amanda Aunet and we live in Rehoboth Beach Delaware. We receiced a message right after the shootings that she was in her dorm locked down and on the floor for safety. Our prayers go out to the many parents who have suffered this terrible tragic loss.



Thanks to WBOC for the coverage of this terrible event.

Regards, AL & LINDA ABRAMS

Friday, April 20, 2007 12:31 PM

To all of the students and families are in my prayers, God will not let his children suffer he is always with us. You are in my prayers fellow students at VT. God bless and a speedy recovery. We at Delaware Tech will keep praying for all of you.



Sincerely,

Jessie, Dover, De

Friday, April 20, 2007 10:24 AM

Lives That Were Meant to Live



On Monday, April 16, 2007 an unfortunate thing happened at Virginia Tech University. A tragedy that we thought would never happen, happened. A lost disturbed young man whose hurt and anger turned to hate, decided to take the world by storm and put the world in the palm of his hand for a moment. This man not only decided to take away the lives of many innocent people, but his life also.

As I sit here, I think about the lives that were lost. The families who lost loved ones. I asked myself, why? Why did this have to happen? We may never know.

Each special victim strived in there own way to make a difference in this society for the better, and were well on there way.

In the midst of this storm, we must not forget that GOD would never put more on us than we can bear. He is here to comfort us, and although we do not understand it all, he hears our cries.

It can be so easy for us to point fingers. So easy for us to find someone or something to blame. But is worth it?

The healing process has now begun. One thing for us all to remember is that this storm to shall pass. The Virginia Tech victims will never be forgotten. Because in our hearts and in our minds, those lives were meant to live.



Nehemiah D. Hoxter Sr.

Friday, April 20, 2007 10:06 AM

God has a way of bringing us closer together and Monday was that time. Only God and time can heal the memories of what has happened. My prayers are with each of you.

Rosamae Smith, Delmar, DE

Friday, April 20, 2007 8:47 AM

May God's everlasting love be a comfort in this time of sorrow. With a sadden heart I send these condolences to the families and friends of the ones who lost their lives. God has a purpose and a time plan for all of our lives. We may understand why He chose to call these persons home to Him at this point in their lives. May the love of God that passeth all understanding surround each of you at this time of sorrow. May it help to know that others share in your grief. May the love of family and friends help each of you now and forever. They may be gone from your daily life, but let each of them live on in your heart and memory. May God bless and keep each of you. Remember, God is always there even when we feel that He is not. Cherish the memories and live on in the sunshine. In deep sympathy for each of you and your lost, I pray God's blessings upon you.

Susie C. Cooper

Girdletree, Md.

Friday, April 20, 2007 8:44 AM

I am very saddened by this tragedy. I pray for the families that have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the student and teacher body as a whole to get through such a traumatic event. LET'S GO HOKIES!!

Cora Absher

Friday, April 20, 2007 7:57 AM

My older brother taught at VT many years ago and I remember visiting there and the nice quiet surroundings of the campus. My family, our church and all around us who do not know the victims send our prayers to friends, family, relatives and those around the incident that have touched not only those in the U.S. but throughout the world. We lift you up to God through his son Jesus Christ that you find comfort and peace in these times.



The Gunning's Milford, DE

Friday, April 20, 2007 7:49 AM

I would like to send all my familys thoughts and prayers, out to everyone whom lost their life,or a loved one in this horrible tragedy!!! It is a horrible world we live in today and unfortunatly, I think about stuff like this happening everyday when I send my kids off to their middle school.MAY GOD BLESS EVERYONE& MAY PEACE BE IN OUR HEARTS!!!!! GOD BLESS VIRGINIA TECH!! We're thinking of you today!!!

HOLLYS FAMILY in Georgetown Delaware....

Friday, April 20, 2007 5:50 AM

To all of you and your families that are now in our thoughts and prayers.

I am so sorry that no one took your english teacher seriously about the

shooter, when she addressed her concerns about his writings, this situation may of

been avoided. So many lives have been lost and changed by this tragedy. We

all need to stop and learn a lesson from this tragedy. We need to stop and

listen when a situation arises such as this. We pray for all of you and your

families.

Debbie & Family

Salisbury

Thursday, April 19, 2007 9:57 PM

To the families of victims at Virginia Tech. Prayers for you and your loved ones. Our prayers and solace surround you with love at this time of sorrow. I was living in Blacksburg a couple of years ago and became close to VT.

SINCERELY,

Elizabeth, Dover

Thursday, April 19, 2007 9:50 PM

VT at Blacksburg VA, was once my residence. I feel the pain and sorrow at this time of sorrow and pray for the families and victims The victims are now resting in heaven as angels.

PEACE AND LOVE TO ALL

Elizabeth, Dover

Thursday, April 19, 2007 7:25 PM

I would like to send out my prayers to all the family and friends that lost loved ones at Virginia Tech. All of us on the eastern shore are thinking of you.



Jonathan T

Thursday, April 19, 2007 6:48 PM

God bless you all and the families you are in my prayers.

Calvin Lay Ne, Dover

Thursday, April 19, 2007 4:44 PM

I am a Virginia Tech Alumni living in Bishopville, Maryland. This week I have felt so much pain and sadness for the parents of the students in Blacksburg.

Although it's been 28 years since I graduated from Tech, I am still a Hokie.

Our lives were simple and safe in Blacksburg and none of us really wanted to leave when it was time to graduate. Through this tradegy, many of my classmates have been 'getting in touch' just to see how we are each doing. I am really feeling the need to 'visit' Blacksburg soon and hope to make a trip down south this summer.

Susan Childs, Bishopville, MD

Thursday, April 19, 2007 4:05 PM

Our daughter graduated from Virginia Tech in 1995. From the initial orientation session before she arrived on campus, through her four years of education, and up to and including the ceremonies surrounding her graduation, I was consistently impressed with Tech as a quality institution in every respect (I spent thirty two years as a faculty member in higher education). The dignity and the competence exhibited by the president, the faculty, the staff, the campus police force and, most of all, the students in the wake of this tragedy have only reinforced my opinion. I've always been proud of my daughter and now more than ever. She's a Hokie and we now all know that Hokies are special people. God bless them

Rick, Marion Station

Thursday, April 19, 2007 4:02 PM

Our prayers and thoughts are with all the families whom lost a family member, school mate, friend and etc.... We would like to send our prayers to the family members whom still have there loved ones, be reminded how blessed you are to have them to hold, hold onto them tight. No one will ever make since out of such a tragic happening. Our faith believes that to heal we should have forgiveness, Forgive him, so it will help with the healing, no one will ever forget! Take Care and My God Be With All Those Affected!

Watson Family, Camden, DE

Thursday, April 19, 2007 3:29 PM

Thursday, April 19, 2007 3:14 PM

My heartfelt condolences go out to the families, love ones, and friends of the innocent lives that were taken on Monday. Such a tragic thing that has happened and my thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless

MB, Delaware

Thursday, April 19, 2007 3:01 PM

The whole campus, students and teachers are in my prayers. I sent my heart felt condolences to the families of the victims. I also send my prayers to Cho Seung Ho parents and family who I know are feeling terrible over this. And to the person who sold him the gun, your in my prayers to, I know that you did nothing wrong, and your hurting too.

Sharon

Thursday, April 19, 2007 1:42 PM

Just a note that everyone who has been affected by this horrible tragedy that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Tech is an amazing school and I certainly hope that this doesn't overshadow that fact.

April T., Salisbury, MD



Thursday, April 19, 2007 12:47 PM

God bless!!!! the American press should be ashamed of themselves the press needs to take a look at why they do what they do

Thursday, April 19, 2007 12:36 PM

GOD BLESS each and everyone touched by this incident.

Darlene Bennett



Thursday, April 19, 2007 12:16 PM

I want to express my condolences to the families of those lost. My prayers are with all of you. Please don't let this ruin your life, he will then have succeeded. Pick yourselves up and show how strong we are. God Bless all of you!

GO HOKIES!!!!!!!!!!!!

VF

Thursday, April 19, 2007 11:57 AM

We would like to send our condolences to the families of the victims of the Virginia Tech Massacre. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We wish the media would stop reporting the face and action of this horrible man. This is what causes others like him to know what to do so that they can do the same. The government and state officials need to do more concerning people like this and get them the help they need before it comes to this. The schools need better protection against this kind of violence. It will come down to metal detectors in all schools to stop this. The states also need more ways to keep just anyone being able to purchase a gun or any other device so that this will not be happening. Especially with this type of weapon. To all the teachers that have to deal with this type of person and being frightened at times we would like to send our thanks for all the wonderful work that you do. The students that are there to learn and become great parents and teachers when they get older and trying to better themselves with more education good luck and keep up the good work. To all the teachers, students, parents and families at Virginia Tech do not let him win keep going with your education and try to enjoy your time in college. Try to not look at the worst time in your life and look forward to better things that will come. To the families and friends of the victims try to remember all the joy that they brought to your life and remember that they were in there because they loved there school and friends and especially their families and they were thinking of you at the time. To the ones that are in the hospital or at home recuperating get well soon.

The Thompson Family, Laurel, DE

Thursday, April 19, 2007 11:48 AM

I just wanted to send my thoughts and prayers to all those closely involved in the events of Monday. I believe whether you are in Virginia or a family member or friend at home, we all are affected in some way. Please hug and hold your family & friends and tell them how much they mean to you. I pray our country can move a little closer in the wake of all the sad events surrounding us. I pray each and every day comfort will find its way into all the hearts involved. To the parents who have lost a child in this, I can only imagine the pain you must feel, I send arms outreached so you will never feel alone in the days ahead. God Bless each and every one!



Lillian L. Gittings

Thursday, April 19, 2007 11:12 AM

Just a short message to say our thoughts and prayers are with you. This was truly a tragic event. We pray that you will find peace with the help of our Lord. I have a 19 year old son in basic training in the Army. It really hits home. We are thankful for the safety of Jeff Lewis as he dated my niecie Lori. We are glad you are ok Jeff. You came to mind as soon as we heard the news. There are no words that can come to mind except for our Lord and Prayer.

God Bless,

Terry and Chris Linton, Salisbury MD

Thursday, April 19, 2007 11:06 AM

This type of tragedy is hard to describe. I can't imagine the nightmare the VT students, staff and families are going through. The whole world is praying for them including my family & I. My 7yr. old daughter asked me "Why would someone do something so terrible to all those people?" How do you explain this to a child? I told her with God's help he will help the VT family to get thru this! My heart goe's out to everyone of them.

Gidget Ross & Family Secretary, MD

Thursday, April 19, 2007 10:30 AM

Just wanted say all of the families are in my prayers.

KE

Thursday, April 19, 2007 10:17 AM

First thing is that my heart goes out to everyone who was involved in this horrifying massacre that happened to so many innocent people. We all suffer when something as tragic as this happens, because then we are more aware of our surroundings. Can we trust anyone anymore???. But, we can not hate the race for one bad person. There are bad people in every race. Yes, I also think that the media should stop plastering this horrible persons face all over the internet, news & newspapers. It's what he wanted, that's why he mailed that package. Let the world mourn in peace and reflect on their future. Virginia Tech College and their families and friends are in my prayers!!!

Rosa Muniz, Georgetown, DE

Thursday, April 19, 2007 9:54 AM

I think it's horrible about what happened at Va. Tech. My heart definitely goes out to the victims and there families I believe with more awareness this senseless crime could of possibly been prevented.

Lisa Penn

Mailroom Clerk

Delaware Department of Insurance

Thursday, April 19, 2007 8:49 AM

My thoughts on this is more about the media than anything else. Everytime there is a horrible tragedy similar to the Va Tech shooting, or the Amish kids, etc., the media has a a way of covering the strory so that the sick individuals who are responsible, become national celebrities. Their names and pictures are plastered on the TV screens, computer screens, newspapers and magazine covers, everywhere, for weeks, we will see this Korean guy in the spotlight. The photos that I saw this morning of him posing with his guns, on the full screen of my television set, sickens me. Doesn't any one think that other sickoes see this and think, WOW THAT'S COOL, I COULD DO THAT !!! I am sure that I am not the only one who beleives that the media is responsible for making these people become household names. Yes I know that the media must cover the news and it is a very news worthy story. But I think there needs to be a limit of how much coverage, that a sick individual, or a group of sickoes, get their name, photos, family history and anything else about them, plastered into the homes and everyday lives, of every American citizcen. STOP making celeberities out of these sickoes !!!! It only promotes more of the same.

Dan & Linda Oliver

Coastal Automotive

Ocean City, Md.

Thursday, April 19, 2007 7:16 AM

The tragedy at Virginia Tech is very upsetting to all of us. However, I agree with those who say that you (the press and media) are doing just what the gunman wanted by showing his video. It is sensationalizing what he did and is likely to cause copy-catting! I turn my TV off when he comes on! cbj

Thursday, April 19, 2007 1:56 AM

Of course my first thoughts are with all the people at VT that survived this tragic day as well as with the families of those who didn't. As a former Tech student and someone who couldn't love a place anymore than I love VT, it sickens me to see my school, a place that I have nothing but fond memories of in the national spotlight because of the actions of this lunatic. I can only hope that the media stop pushing everyone to question why this and why that when the important thing should be to console those affected and assist them in any way we can in coming to grips and trying to get back to a sense of normalcy. The students and staff at VT will rise up through their strength and with the love and prayers of those within the Hokie Nation and everyone else throughout the world. Personally, my next trip to VT in the fall will begin with a heavy heart. Instead of my usual trip to the bookstore, I will probably be sitting somewhere near Norris Hall doing my small part to keep the memories of those who didn't make it alive.

Bob, Chincoteague

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 11:01 PM

The first and most important thing is our prayers go out to all the Family's!!!!! This will be something we will never forget. This shouldn't have happen. I think it's time we secure the schools better.

Bullock Family

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 10:24 PM

I am so sad for all the people who lost their lives in Blacksburg, VA. There were there to get an education and ended up dead because of a madman. My heart goes out to all the loved ones who lost their sons, daughters, wives & husbands. May God bless each and everyone of these people. My prayers are with all at VT, and the departed.

T.J.

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 10:14 PM

I have a son in the service who travels worldwide, including to Iraq and worry about him, never thinking that such a tragedy could happen here. I cried. My heart goes out to all the families.

Jo

Middle Grove, NY

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 9:06 PM

Some of our brightest and shiniest stars have been dimmed, but not darkened. Those stars wiil always live in our hearts and our memories. The Faulkner Family

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 8:29 PM

I think it is a shame the term "Massacre" is used to sensationalize this sad event. Certain members of the Press should be ashamed.

CJ Hebron MD

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 7:51 PM

sorry for what happened. all those people didn't deserve to die neither one of them but as for me I think that cho should spend life in jail or electricution. If that was me I would have a lot more to say but it never happened to me so all I can do to help is say sorry and I will keep Virgina Tech in my prayers!

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 4:37 PM

I would like to say all the families are in my prayers.

C. Fortt

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 4:50 PM

Hello, We want to let the families and students at VA Tech know that each and every one of you are in our prayer's. May God give you peace from this tragedy. Jesus loves you and He died for you. In Christ's love from The Miller family

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 4:26 PM

Hi

I think what happened at the college is a very sad tragedy for the students and the faculty. It's a horrific tragedy for the victim's families. I not sure who made the decision to not alert the college campus of what had taken place. Even if they thought it was a domestic dispute, he killed two people. He wasn't in custody so he was still considered armed and dangerous to me. They should have put the campus on locked down immediately after the first shooting occurred. I sympathize and send my condolences to the victim's families and the Virginia Tec College Campus.

Michelle Brooks

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 4:13 PM

i think it is a sad day for everyone. all the loved ones and the dead. we have watched the news and i am in such shock everytime i see it on the news. its so tragic and stupid.

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 5:49 AM

Our son Anthony Q. Robinson Jr., is 23 years old and attends VT. He is fine. He was on his way to class when the mayhem broke out in the classrooms. He phoned me at my job and told me he saw students jumping out of windows and it sounded like a shootout at the OK Corral. He told me check the Internet, but at that time there was nothing being reported as of yet. He attended the convocation today and told me it was very sad and there a ton of people who attended from all over.

May we keep the Virginia Tech families in our prayers.

Be Blessed.

Tony & Diane Robinson

Dover, Delaware



Tuesday, April 17, 2007 8:26 AM

Hi, My daughter, Candice Harrison was at Va Tech yesterday when the shooting occured. She escaped harm and we want everyone in the community to know she is allright. We've received a ton of calls from everyone wanting to know if she is OK. She graduated from Berlin and now resides in the Mardela Springs area when not at VA tech. She is a medical student at VA tech in her 7th year.

Thanks, Debi Harrison