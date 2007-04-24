Highlights of the Bills Signed into Law Tuesday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Highlights of the Bills Signed into Law Tuesday

Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley signed into law dozens of bills Tuesday. Among the highlights:

CLEAN CARS: New cars sold in Maryland will have tougher emissions requirement by model year 2011. (HB131/SB103)

FELON VOTING: People convicted of felonies will not have to wait three years to vote after completing their sentences. (SB488)

DIAMONDBACK TERRAPINS: Maryland's best-known turtle is off-limits to commercial harvest. (HB760/SB532)

SOLAR ENERGY: Maryland must get two percent of its electricity from solar energy by 2022. (HB1016/SB595)

STDs: People with sexually transmitted diseases can share medication with their partners without a prescription. (SB349)

DISHWASHING DETERGENT: Requires the sale of low-phosphorus detergent. (HB1131/SB766)

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: Maryland's presidential primary will move up three weeks next year, to Feb. 12. (SB1025)

YELLOW PERCH: State regulators must consider a new fishery plan to protect yellow perch. (SB702)

 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices