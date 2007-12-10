The M Report - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The M Report

The M Report with Marlon Wallace is Delmarva's local source of what's hot and what's not at the movies and in the media.

There are many films playing at your local multiplex. Hundreds more are marinating on local video store shelves or waiting to be downloaded from a myriad of online sources.

Which ones are worth your money? Which are worth mewling about? The M Report will help take away some of the confusion.

For hip, topical and insightful commentary, check out The M Report.

Movie Review - 6 Angry Women (Portland Film Festival)

Updated:

There have been quite a few remakes or homages to the classic film 12 Angry Men (1957). This movie, written and directed by Sridhar M. Reddy, is another but with some significant differences. More>>

Movie Review - Touched With Fire (Portland Film Festival)

Updated:

Dr. Kay Jamison wrote a book called Touched With Fire about manic-depressive illness. This movie could be considered an adaptation of that book, but not really. More>>

Movie Review - Yosemite (Portland Film Festival)

Updated:

Writer-director Gabrielle Demeestere was one of the filmmakers who worked on The Color of Time, the film where James Franco played Pulitzer Prize-winning poet C.K. Williams. Demeestere now adapts some of the short stories in Franco's book A California Childhood. More>>

Movie Review - GRU-PDX (Portland Film Festival)

Updated:

This documentary by Daniel Barosa is about a two-man, music group named Quarto Negro who travels back-and-forth for half-a-year as the two men work to finish their second album. More>>

Movie Review - Birds of Neptune (Portland Film Festival)

Updated:

Two, orphaned sisters in Portland, Oregon, have to make a choice about the current state of her lives. More>>

The M Report Presents: 3rd Annual Portland Film Festival

Updated:

The festival has become Oregon's largest film event. It will screen 80 narrative and documentary features, as well as 134 short films, culled from 3500 submissions. More>>

Movie Review - Straight Outta Compton

Updated:

This film charts the formation of the rap group N.W.A. and its now iconic and legendary members in a time of racial tension and gang violence in Compton, California. More>>

Movie Review - Mother's Day (2015) (Short)

Updated:

Oscar-winner Melissa Leo and Gabriel Furman star in this short film about saying goodbye. Furman also writes. Jeff Tan directs. More>>

Movie Review - Godless (2015)

Updated:

Two brothers reunite after the death of their parents and have to deal with issues that they've kept secret since childhood. More>>

Movie Review - Blood Cells

Updated:

A man watches a pile of dead livestock burn in a fire. It comes after the last cow is killed on what is now an empty farm. It's a powerful and a bit of an arresting image. The opening of this film references a crisis in the UK back in 2001. An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease severely affected British agriculture back then. More>>

Suzanne Guacci: The Making of 'Stuff'

Updated:

The family drama 'Stuff' (2015) had its world premiere in June at the Frameline Film Festival, one of the oldest and biggest showcases of LGBT productions. It also screened at Outfest Los Angeles, another venue for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender films. Yet, writer-director Suzanne Guacci hopes that future audiences aren't only those who would attend such festivals. More>>

Movie Review - Stuff (2015)

Updated:

Yvonne Jung plays Debra Murdoch, one-half of a lesbian couple with two kids, two daughters in fact, and she's also having marital problems, leading her to possibly have an affair. More>>

Movie Review - Jurassic World

Updated:

The movie is essentially a remake of Jurassic Park (1993) that acknowledges the original. It's a sequel really, an almost direct one, skipping the two sequels between 1993 and now, but strangely I had the same problem with this movie as I did with 'Insurgent'. More>>

Movie Review - Alex & Ali (Frameline Fest Review)

Updated:

Documentary on a 35-year reunion between two men in love but in two different countries and cultures.
 More>>

Q & A: Michelle Ehlen's World Premiere of 3rd Chapter in Jamie and Jill Trilogy

Updated:

'S&M Sally' has its world premiere at the Frameline Film Festival. It's a comedy about a lesbian couple, Jamie and Jill who explore the underground world of BDSM, while their friends David and Lola juggle a possible threesome.
 More>>

Movie Review - Beautiful Something (Frameline Fest Review)

Updated:

Joseph Graham's latest feature, as writer-director, is very much a spiritual sequel to his amazing, feature debut 'Strapped' (2010). It's a film that takes place all in one 24-hour period, mainly all during one night, exploring the lives and loves of various gay men.
 More>>

The Two Michaels, the Makers of 'The Surface'

Updated:

This article is based on a conversation with the two creative forces behind the making of this movie. The first is Michael J. Saul, the writer and director. The other is Michael Redford, the actor and star. More>>

Movie Review - The Surface (Frameline Fest Review)

Updated:

World Premiere of Michael J. Saul's feature focusing on an aspiring filmmaker with no past who becomes obsessed with the past of a handsome older man.
 More>>

Movie Review - S&M Sally (Frameline Fest Review)

Updated:

Michelle Ehlen completes her trilogy, which started with Butch Jamie in 2007 and continued with Heterosexual Jill in 2013. Ehlen plays Jamie, a lesbian who comes across as a bit more masculine. She's dating and is in love with Jill, played by Jen McPherson.
 More>>

Movie Review - San Andreas

Updated:

For me, the imagery and plot here was more reminiscent of Twister (1996) and even Superman (1978).
 More>>

Jay Dockendorf: Director of 'Naz & Maalik'

Updated:

'Naz & Maalik' is the new, independent film that will play at Frameline39, the film festival in San Francisco for LGBT movies this month. Jay Dockendorf wrote and directed the film, which is set in New York. It's about two young, black Muslims who fell in love with each other.
 More>>

Movie Review - Naz & Maalik (Frameline Fest Review)

Updated:

The movie centers on characters who aren't normally the center of a romantic story, that of two, gay, black, Muslim teenagers in Brooklyn who are under suspicion by the FBI. More>>

Movie Review - Mad Max: Fury Road

Updated:

Rising, British movie-star Tom Hardy and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron lead the latest in the 'Mad Max' franchise, originated in 1979 with Mel Gibson. This movie is a wild and colorful, non-stop action ride.
 More>>

Movie Review - The Water Diviner: IMAX

Updated:

The Water Diviner was released last year in Australia where it won several awards from Australia's version of the Oscars. It's only getting a limited release in the United States, art house theaters but mostly on IMAX screens.
 More>>

Movie Review - Furious 7

Updated:

I believe there will be more sequels in this The Fast and the Furious franchise, but if there aren't, this film crafts a conclusion that works. It could be a nice cap for two reasons. One reason is because Paul Walker who played the original protagonist has died.
 More>>

Movie Review - Insurgent

Updated:

Everything in it is just a rehashing of everything in the first, except this time the female protagonist has shorter hair. More>>

Movie Review - The Duff

Updated:

Mae Whitman stars as Bianca Piper, a junior or senior at Malloy High School who is a writer for the school newspaper and who realizes she's something called "the duff," or D.U.F.F., which stands for Designated Ugly Fat Friend. More>>

Movie Review - Focus (2015)

Updated:

Will Smith plays Nicky, a con artist who meets an amateur con artist named Jess, played by Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street). More>>

Movie Review - Selma

Updated:

There's fear. There's violence. There's heartbreak but also compassion and empathy. This film soars in those regards, and for all of that, it is the best film of the year. More>>

Movie Review - Into the Woods (2014)

Updated:

This is rather appropriate because the musical is itself a mash-up of several fairytale stories. It actually takes the Cinderella story, the Jack and the Beanstalk story, the Little Red Riding Hood story and the Rapunzel story, and combines and crosses those story-lines, wondering what if those characters interacted. More>>

Movie Review - Unbroken

Updated:

Tons of war films and sports films have depicted the unbreakable human spirit and the ability of mankind to endure tough, abusive and even torturous physical challenges. Director Angelina Jolie's second feature is now another to add to the list and it's one to go to the bottom, as it doesn't stand out or does anything to make it rise. More>>

Movie Review - The Imitation Game

Updated:

Alan Mathison Turing, a mathematician and professor who died in 1954 at the age of 41. Turing was known as the man who designed the basic concept or machine that would become the digital computer.
 More>>

Movie Review - Wild (2014)

Updated:

This is an adaptation of a book by Cheryl Strayed who actually hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, a 1000-mile pathway from Mexico to Canada. It's a great accomplishment, but I'm not sure if it's enough to have a movie made about her.
 More>>

Movie Review - Still Alice

Updated:

Moore does a good job of portraying this woman dealing with this illness as it deconstructs her bit by bit. However, with the exception of one moment, the scenes that noticeably demonstrate Alice's Alzheimer's are not what sold the film for me.
 More>>

Movie Review - Big Hero 6

Updated:

Elements from a Marvel Comics series were used to develop this animated film. As such, things feel very familiar. The inherent ideas here are not that far flung The Avengers (2012) or even this year's Guardians of the Galaxy. It's basically the story of how a group of heroes band together to stop a super-powered villain.
 More>>

Movie Review - Interstellar

Updated:

Because there's no sound in space, director and co-writer Christopher Nolan makes sure to get as much loud noises out his system in the first hour as possible. The booming bass is just over-the-top throughout this movie but it's really at earthquake proportions in the first 60 minutes. Nolan rumbles you in your seat. I shutter to think of the experience in a 4D theater, but, yes, the movie is too loud. It's too long and it's way too stupid.
 More>>

Movie Review - Finding Fela!

Updated:

In 2009, the Broadway musical Fela! opened in New York. Oscar-winning, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney interviews Bill T. Jones, the choreographer and one of the creative forces who produced Fela!. Jones talks about the making of the musical, while Gibney parallels the producing of the musical to also tell the story of the musical's real-life subject, Nigeria's most famous musician, Fela Kuti, the development of his style of music, as well as his political activism.
 More>>

Movie Review - The Equalizer (2014)

Updated:

Again, a movie adaptation of a TV series! This one is a remake of a yet another detective show. Unlike Veronica Mars or Miami Vice, this film adaptation changes the race of the main character and makes him black. Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall. More>>

Movie Review - Gone Girl

Updated:

Directed by Oscar-winner David Fincher, working from Gillian Flynn's adaptation of her own novel, the film divides its attention in the first hour between the disappearance of Nick Dunne's wife Amy and the budding and eventual declining romance between the two.
 More>>

Movie Review - For Those in Peril

Updated:

Immediately after seeing this movie, it instantly became a candidate for one of the best films of the year. It's innovative. It's raw. It's powerful. It's a bit of a knockout.
 More>>

Movie Review - The Maze Runner

Updated:

Most people make the comparison to Lord of the Flies, but if you've ever seen the short-lived, NBC series Persons Unknown (2010), this movie is essentially that. It's Divergent meets The Truman Show, but instead of being the best of both worlds, it's likely the worst or the easiest. More>>

Movie Review - The Drop (2014)

Updated:

Tom Hardy plays your everyday, Brooklyn bartender in the crime drama "The Drop." It's a less political "Killing Them Softly" (2012) or a watered-down version of "Bullhead".
 More>>

Julián Hernández talks new film 'I Am Happiness on Earth'

Updated:

Julián Hernández directed the film I Am Happiness on Earth (Yo soy la felicidad de este mundo). Born in 1972 in Mexico City, this is Hernández's fourth feature. Hernández spoke by phone with the help of a translator about this film.
 More>>

Movie Review - Guardians of the Galaxy

Updated:

Yes, it shares a lot of its DNA with Star Wars, but, given its level of humor, co-writer and director James Gunn has placed this film somewhere between George Lucas' very first action-adventure and Mel Brooks' spoof Spaceballs (1987). More>>

Movie Review - A Most Wanted Man

Updated:

Philip Seymour Hoffman's final full performance before he died was as Günther Bachmann, a middle-age, German spy who is overweight, who smokes a lot and who plays the piano, as he does as he says, "make the world a safer place." Based on the novel by John le Carré!
 More>>

    •   

