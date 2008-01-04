Andy Harris

Andrew P. Harris was born on Jan. 25, 1957. Andy lives in Cockeysville with his wife Sylvia (Cookie) and their five children; Joseph, Rebecca, Irene, Jessica and Daniel.

Military Service

U.S. Naval Reserve Medical Corps (Lt. Commander, 1988-94; Commander, 1994-present) and active service during Operation Desert Storm. Commanding Officer, The Johns Hopkins Naval Reserve Medical Unit, 1989-92.

Professional Medical Career

Andy maintains a full-time practice as a nationally recognized obstetric anesthesiologist at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he also is an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine. He is involved in the following national and statewide professional associations: American Society of Anesthesiology (obstetric anesthesia subcommittee 1993-94, 98-99); Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology (Board of Directors 1996-present); Maryland-D.C. Society of Anesthesiologists (President 2005-present)

Community Involvement

Andy has been an active member of his church for over 25 years. His community leadership roles have included: Thornleigh Neighborhood Improvement Association (vice-president, 1984-85; president, 1985-86); Sherwood Community Association (Board of Directors, 1987-91); St. Joseph's School Home-School Association (Vice-President, 1992-94); St. Joseph's School (Board member, 2003- present); Maryland Leadership Council (Board of Directors, 1995-98); North Central Republican Club (Treasurer, 1997-98; Vice-president, 1998).

Education

College of Arts and Sciences, The Johns Hopkins University, B.S. (human biology), 1977; School of Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, M.D., 1980; School of Hygiene and Public Health, The Johns Hopkins University, M.H.S. (health policy & management), 1995.

Public Office

Andrew P. Harris M.D. was elected to the Maryland Senate in 1998 and is serving his third term in the Maryland General Assembly, representing the 7th legislative district which includes parts of Baltimore and Harford Counties. Harris currently serves on the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee (Health Subcommittee) and the Joint Committee on Health Care Delivery and Financing. He served as Senate Minority Whip during the Ehrlich administration.