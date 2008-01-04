E.J. Pipkin

Contact information:

P.O. Box 845

Stevensville, MD 21666

E-mail: ej@pipkinforcongress.com

Candidate Biography:

Born in Maryland. Attended Dundalk High School; Salisbury State College; Roanoke College, B.A.; Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, University of Virginia, M.A. Delegate, Republican Party National Convention, 2004. Married; three children.

Member of Senate since January 8, 2003. Member, Finance Committee , 2003- (electric universal service program work group, 2003; health subcommittee, 2007-); Joint Committee on the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Critical Area , 2007-; Joint Committee on Welfare Reform , 2007-. Member, Joint Committee on the State's Emergency Medical Response System, 2003-05; Joint Audit Committee, 2003-06; Senate Special Commission on Electric Utility Deregulation Implementation, 2005-06; Joint Commission on the Maryland Port Administration, 2005-06. Member, Maryland Rural Caucus, 2003-. Member, National Conference of State Legislatures (environment & natural resources committee, 2003-07; agriculture, environment & energy committee, 2007-; communications, financial services & interstate commerce committee, 2007-).

Member, Task Force to Study Efficiency in Procurement, 2003 (chair, efficiency subcommittee); Task Force on the Marketing of Grain and Other Agricultural Products, 2003-04. Chair, Task Force on Broadband Communications Deployment in Underserved Rural Areas, 2003-06. Member, Bainbridge Development Advisory Board, 2003-; Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, 2003-; Task Force on Traffic Capacity Across the Chesapeake Bay, 2005-06; J. DeWeese Carter Center Advisory Board, 2005-; Climate Change Commission, 2007-.