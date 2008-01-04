Contact Information:

Robert Joseph Banks

2322 Falls Gable Lane, Unit C

Mt. Washington, MD 21209

Candidate Biography:

Robert Joseph Banks, an Eastern Shore native, has been active in the Republican Party since his youth - as a citizen, not as a politician. While working in the private sector, he was appointed by Governor Bob Ehrlich to be an Orphans Court Judge and, prior to that, Special Assistant to Maryland Transportation Secretary Robert Flanagan. He also served as Special Assistant to former Congresswoman Helen Bentley.

He has been elected to the Republican State Central Committee in Cecil County and was given the "Outstanding Republican Youth" award from the Maryland Republican Party in 1990. Currently, he is proud to be a member of the Executive Board of Directors for Family & Children's Services of Central Maryland.

