Contact Information:

Joe Arminio for Congress

Mailing Address:

1112 Brassie Ct, Arnold, Md. 21012

Phone Number: (443) 949-9533

E-mail: pressoffice@joearminioforcongress.org

Candidate Biography:

Joe Arminio of Arnold, Md., was born in Wilmington, Del., in 1955. Johns Hopkins University awarded him a bachelor's degree in political science. MIT awarded him the doctorate in national defense policy and international relations.

He is the author of the forthcoming book The Decline And Fall Of The American Way, which includes a plan for America's recovery.

His previous book Precedent For Peace: The Grand Strategy Of The Han Empire and A Plan For Peace At The Turn Of The Century, was endorsed by, among others, Ambassador Henry F. Cooper, Former Director, Strategic Defense Initiative, Bush Administration, Lt. General Clarence "Mac" McKnight, former Director, C3I, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Reagan Administration, and Dr. Chong-Pin Lin, former Deputy Defense Minister, Taiwan.

Dr. Arminio co-founded and chaired The National Coalition For Defense, which was based in Washington, D.C., and whose board numbered nearly fifty members, including members of Congress, such as Senator James Inhofe, retired individuals from each branch of military service, such as Admiral James "Ace" Lyons, former CINCPACFLT, Reagan Administration and a retired member of the intelligence community, Bill Lee, former SES.

He has participated as a defense or political expert on numerous television and radio broadcasts across the country, including with Brit Hume of FOX. His shorter works have been published by among others The Wall Street Journal.

Many groups along the East Coast, such as The Leadership Institute, along the West Coast, in England and Taiwan, have heard his presentations.

He worked in defense business development for Sprint Government Systems Division, worked for High Frontier, served as a consultant to the American Enterprise Institute and taught world politics and political rhetoric at The American University, Washington, D.C.

Prior to writing his second book, he published a Maryland-based newspaper, The Citizens' Monitor, which covered national, state-wide and local issues.

He was a Rotary Foundation International Scholar, representing Rotary District 7630 (Maryland's Eastern Shore and Delaware), and thanks to them audited the War Studies Program, King's College, London, England.

The Maryland Small Business Administration and Maryland Chambers of Commerce awarded him Runner Up, Small Business Journalist, for 2004.

