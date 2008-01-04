Contact Information:

508 Bay Hills Drive

Arnold, MD 21012

Phone: (410) 279-9465

E-mail: steve_mia@hotmail.com

Candidate Biography:

After serving as a Foreign Service Officer for 16 years, Steve Harper returned to the U.S. two years ago and decided to become politically active in his new home.

His time spent at American Embassies and Consulates abroad included service in Yugoslavia (1990-1991), Italy (Milan, 1992-1994), Bolivia (where we adopted our son, 1994-1996), Croatia (with the United Nations, 1996-1997), Guatemala (1997-1999), Bangladesh (1999-2001), and Italy again (Florence, 2001-2005).

He managed offices of up to 30 people, serving hundreds of Americans and local citizens daily with everything from replacing passports and assisting crime victims, to deciding on the immigration status of controversial personalities in the local community.

As the chief of the Consular sections in Guatemala, Bangladesh, and Italy, Harper was in charge of taking care of Americans and helping manage the flow of foreign citizens to the United States. His tour in Vukovar with the United Nations taught him much about post-conflict psychology and realities. His current work as Vice President for International Affairs at Petters Group Worldwide has given me the chance to get involved with higher education as we establish a study-abroad learning center in Shanghai, China.

After graduating from the Department of Defense High School in Torrejon, Spain, in 1979, he studied at the University of Georgia in Athens (during the glory years of Hershel Walker football), and earned a degree in political scienice in 1984.

He has been married to wife, Mia, for 21 years and together they have three children: Daughter, Sydney, 17-years-old, was born in Washington, D.C., as was their other daughter, Georgia, who is 16-years-old. Both girls attend Broadneck High School while their son Sean (who was adopted in Bolivia when he was 9-months-old), attends Magothy River Middle School.





