Contact Information:

Robinson for Congress

P.O. Box 204

Cambridge, MD 21613

Phone: (410) 221-2008

Fax: (410) 228-7436

E-mail: robinsonforcongress@gmail.com

Candidate Biography:

Christopher Robert Robinson, 52, was born 's in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Kensington, Md.

Robinson graduated from Albert Einstein High School before heading west to attend Northern Arizona University. In 1978 he graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in English. After returning home, he began working on political campaigns and spent nearly a decade working on Capitol Hill.

Robinson's legal career began immediately following his graduation from the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University in 1994. He was quickly hired by the law firm Harrington, Harrington and Nabb, located in Cambridge, Maryland. Robinson established his own practice in 2001.

His career as an attorney began some 12 years ago. He was the first lawyer to be awarded the certificate of appreciation from the Mid-Shore Council Against Family Violence for his outstanding and dedicated service to the community. He currently serves as legal counsel to the Dorchester Board of Licensing Commissioners and is a member of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce. Past positions include serving as legal counsel to the Dorchester County Board of Elections and recent past President of the Dorchester Bar Association.

Robinson lives in Trappe, Md. with his wife Carol. When time permits, he pursues his passions for photography, gardening and fine woodworking.