Contact Information:

1718 M Street NW

#196

Washington, D.C. 20036

Phone: (202) 215-0623

E-mail: votewerner@yahoo.com

Candidate Information:

Joseph Werner's family has been in Maryland for four generations. Most of that time the family lived in Fells Point in Baltimore City. His great-grandparents came to Fells Point from Poland in the 1890s. His grandparents, Andrew & Alekzandra Muczynski, were married at Holy Rosary Church. Andrew worked at Continental Can Company where he retired in the 1960s. et.

Joseph's parents Joseph & Rita Werner were married at Holy Rosary Church. James was baptized at Holy Rosary Church in 1960.

Joseph grew up in east Baltimore and attended elementary school at Sacred Heart Of Mary. Sacred Heart of Mary Church is where he made his first confession, first holy communion and confirmation.

For ninth grade we went to Arch Bishop Curly High School. The family moved to Harford County in 1976. He attended Bel Air high School graduating in 1979.

His first college experience was at Harford Community College. He then transferred to Towson University. I graduated with a bachelor's degree in mass communication in 1985.

In the summer of 1983 Lever Brothers had a college jobs program for children of employees. He got to work with my father and learn what factory work was like. He joined the union.

Between 1993 and 1996, Joseph attended the District of Columbia School of Law. In 1994 he spent the summer in Paris, France at the University of San Diego School of Law summer program. He studied International Law.

He was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1997, the District of Columbia Bar in 1998 and the U.S. District Court for Maryland in 1998.

He is a partner with the Washington, D.C. law firm of Richardson & Werner.

