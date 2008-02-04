Ask the Candidates

WBOC's Asks the Candidates is a 5-part series in which both Republican and Democratic candidates for Maryland's District 1 primary race are asked tough questions about issues that affect the Eastern Shore and the state as a whole. The series aired on WBOC from Feb. 4-8. Maryland's primary election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices