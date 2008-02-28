Disgraced Former GOP Lawmaker Files for Old Seat as Democrat

02/28/2008 8:54 AM ET

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former Republican lawmaker who tearfully resigned from the House last year is running as a Democrat for his old seat.

John Atkins, of Millsboro, resigned as a legislator in March just before debate on a resolution brought by the House Ethics Committee censuring him for bringing disrepute onto the chamber.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Atkins submitted an $855 check made out to the Sussex County Democratic Executive Committee in filing as a candidate for the 41st House District seat now held by Millsboro Republican Greg Hastings.

Democratic leaders in the 41st District already have signaled that they will not support Atkins, who was arrested in October 2006 following a domestic dispute just hours after he used his position as an elected official to avoid a drunken driving arrest.