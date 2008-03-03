Results in for Milton Town Election

03/03/2008 7:39 AM ET

MILTON, Del.- The results are in for Saturday's election in Milton.

Voters there elected a mayor and two council members.

In the mayor's race, incumbent Don Post was re-elected with 301 votes. Challenger Mary Hudson received 151 votes while third-place challenger Noble Prettyman garnered 58.

John Martin Brown and Rhonda Abraham were elected to council seats. Brown received 324 votes, Abrahama received 301 votes while candidate John Collier came up short with 222.