Say Goodbye to Bob

Bob, You are a true icon, leader and professional in your field. I know you'll still be watching the weather from your home and probally still forcasting it better than the weather channel has. I always

Happy Retirement!!! We're going to miss seeing you! God Bless. The Smith's in Frankford, DE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Thank you Bob for allowing the people

wow I had no idea that you where leaving Bob. we will miss you. I think that you did a great job! It sure won't seem the same. good luck, cheryl eanes of salisbury ---------------------------------------------------------------------- We

Congratulations on a fine career and leading by example- doing the work that you love and sharing that enthusiasm with others! Enjoy your time with family, friends and more time to travel! Enjoying the

Dear Bob, I would like to wish you the very best and I hope you enjoy your retirement. I have enjoyed watching you on WBOC and I will miss seeing you; I love your smile and warm sense of humor. Take

WBOC and FOX21 Meteorologist Bob Burnett-Kurie retired on June 6, 2008. Here are the goodbye messages our viewers sent to Bob.

It's been a pleasure having your weather reporting in our lives... ...You will be missed by young & old. I know how young my son was when you came to WBOC. He'll celebrate his 24th birthday this year. Enjoy your retirement!!

Sincerely,

Paula Wright

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,



I pray that you will have the best of everything in this new phase in your life. You have been the voice and face of weather to me since I moved here in mid 1995, about the same time you started your weather reporting with WBOC. Thanks for keeping all of us informed and educated in the various things pertaining to weather and unusual activities in the sky. You will certainly be missed by many people. Enjoy your retirement!



Mary

Salisbury, MD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Have a nice retirement you will be missed

boyles family of md

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Good Luck Bob. I always enjoyed your Weather Forecast. I remember once in the late 90,s The forecast was for alot of snow you said that it would be nice if we owned a Bull Dozer.I was really looking for alot of snow but we did not get any.Since then I think you Stopped Predicting Snow fall amount as far as inches .Still it was a pleasure having you as our Weather Man. Good luck in the future and Over All You did a Great Job !!

MLJ and PEH

----------------------------------------------------------------------

hi bob, or should i say "bye bob". just wanted to wish you well, on what must be a well deserved retirement. and as you leave us for a different horizon, please remember how lucky you are to have lived long enough to do just that. as i newsman, you've seen plenty of storys about people who didn't make it that far. so, im sure you can appreciate what im saying. once again, wish you well, and have a nice retirement,

sincerely, the smith family of laurel

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Good luck on your retirement.....from reading some of the comments I can see you were well liked. I never caught any of your broadcasts but I did catch your act as a teacher. Again, thanks and Good Luck.

Fred Bacchi

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi Bob,

We were truly blessed to have "the best weatherman" on Delmarva. We're so glad you stayed on the shore and thank you for doing such a great job in reporting our weather throughout the years. We wish you the best in your retirement even though, like so many others, we will miss you.

Enjoy,

Janet and Barry Frank

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,



It has been a delight having you on WBOC these past years. I think that you're one of the best meteorologists we've had in this area. You've always presented the forecast in an interesting way AND haven't thought that you had to read every single temperature on the screen (as if we couldn't read).



Your Weather Whys were always interesting.



I'm glad you finally explained your hyphenated name. It had always puzzled me, as not many men of your generation have hyphenated names.



Enjoy your retirement. I don't begrudge you the retirement but will certainly miss you.

Gladys Shaw

----------------------------------------------------------------------

BOB,I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR OF YOUR DEPARTURE (FOR RETIREMENT) FROM WBOC....YOU HAVE BEEN LIKE AN INSTITUTION OF WEATHER.THANK YOU FOR YOUR ACCURATE WEATHER FORECASTING AND THE THINGS YOU TAUGHT ALL OF US ABOUT WEATHER WITH YOUR WEATHER-WHYS SEGMENT.I WISH YOU THE VERY BEST IN RETIREMENT...ENJOY YOUR LIFE WITH YOUR FAMILY AND DO ALL THE THINGS YOU'VE BEEN WANTING TO DO!GOOD LUCK AND STAY HEALTHY.SUE BANOSBRIDGEVILLE, DE.

Good bye Bob, enjoy your retirement !

Gary, Felton

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, you make my mornings alot better when your subing in for someone, and when your on in the evenings, you totaly prepare me for school the next day, ill miss you buddy.

Marc Plummer

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello Bob,

It has been a joy watching you over the years predicting the weather with such accuracy. You have become a part of our family. My daughter Ashlee at a young age knew who you were when you came on the TV. She would say that is Bob Burnett-Kurie. She has grown up with you; she is now 17. Thank you so much for keeping us on Delmarva alert to what was happening with the weather.

When I heard the news of your retirement, I was saddened. Not to be selfish, because you deserve it, but you we will be greatly missed. Enjoy the time with your family. Our prayers are with you!

Brenda, Rick, and Ashlee

Bridgeville, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

BBK, Good luck and take care. We'll miss you and your excellent forcasting. (although Danielle is much better to look at!)

Chris - Salisbury

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for the memories and the excellent weather reporting you are a winner, best of luck to you and your family.

Bob and Dee Marvel

----------------------------------------------------------------------

WHAT A PLEASURE OVER THE YEARS HAVING SUCH AN AWESOME PERSON TO VIEW DAILY. WE WISH YOU THE VERY BEST IN YOUR RETIREMENT. I HAD THE PLEASURE OF MEETING YOU @ THE ALZHEIMER'S GALA @ THE CLARION LAST YEAR. (GOOD DANCER TOO!) MANY BLESSINGS OF GREAT HEALTH & FUN.



THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOU,

FONDLY,

MIKE & VIENNA FELTZ

SELBYVILLE, DE.

Dear Bob,

We thank you for years of excellent weather forecasting. We wish you fair seas and following winds in your retirement.

Best Regards,

Steve & Gari Currier

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Stockton, MD

Congratulations and best wishes on your retirement. May you be blessed with many great sunrises and sunsets. We will miss you. Thank you for all your great weather reports.

Bob and Phyllis

----------------------------------------------------------------------

WE LIVE IN CHINCOTEAGUE AND ALWAYS LOOK TO BOB FOR THE MOST ACCURATE FORECAST.. HE HAS A GREAT SMILE AND NICE PRESENTS ABOUT HIM.. HE WILL BE SORELY MISS.

HARRY & KAREN THORNTON

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Good luck and God Bless you in your next adventure. We will miss you.

JW & Ginette Martin

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Have enjoyed watching you for the last few years - you are one of the reasons I finally began watching Ch. 16. Grew up in PA and had this Philly trend - but the local weather was much better through you. Good luck in the retirement - ENJOY! You have earned it.

Keith A. McKain

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, thanks for the quality broadcasting you have provided for the past 12 years. You are a rare "bird" among broadcasters with you friendly, articulate, grammatically correct reporting. I long for the day when all or most on-air people get pronouns in the right case and irregular past and past participles correct as you always have. Grammar per se is no longer taught in schools. That fact is obvious not only among broadcast personnel but also among many teachers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Best wishes for a joyful retirement.

Chris, Clarksville, DE.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

It has been a pleasure watching your weather reports over the years. Best of luck in your retirement.

Linda Long, Magnolia, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob

Best of luck in your retirement. When we moved to Ocean View, DE from New Castle County 10 years ago, you were the one we watched every night for our weather. Have a great retirement and learn to relax with your family.

Pete and Sandy Clarkin Ocean View

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

We moved here in 1995 and have been watching WBOC ever since... You have been a great person to bring us the weather. We will miss you. Please take care of your health & enjoy your retirement....Think of us once in awhile here on Delmarva...

Good Luck

ocdon

Bob,

Thanks for all the effort, for helping us through some "tough weather times", such as Nor'easters, hurricanes, snow storms...

Delmarva was lucky to have you standing watch for us as long as we did.

Here's wishing you great times in your retirement, and hoping that you miss us as much as we'll miss you!

Linn and HG

Delmar, MD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Best wishes for a well deserved retirement. Enjoy every moment of it! We'll think of you often. As you have left a lasting impression to everyone.. Say Hi to your family.

God Bless,

Bob and Aline Marstiller

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Bob,

I have enjoyed watching you deliver the weather reports on WBOC. I always said "If Bob says it is going to rain or snow, then it will." You will be missed deeply. I sincerely hope you enjoy your retirement and get to do what you want to do now. May God Bless you and your family.

Bette Klemko

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Bob,

Have a great retirement. We will miss you and your accurate weather predictions.

Happy life!!

Jack and Monta Kutchen

----------------------------------------------------------------------

To Bob, Thank you for doing a great job we'll miss you. Hope you have a great retirement we wish you all the blessings in life from my family to you. Thank you again, GREAT JOB!

The Waples Family

----------------------------------------------------------------------

BKK:

I will surely miss our telecon's from time-to-time; mostly to educate me on some of the finer points of understanding the weather and the many factors that can influence the actual weather results at any point in time.

You have been very patient in responding to my many questions during the past many years and I appreciate this most impressive trait. With your vast background in weather understanding and interpreting, your projections have been uncannily accurate. I can understand how weather predicting can be very difficult based on my own very limited experience and education; mostly as a result of reading weather- related books, and of course, your excellent tutelage!

We will personally miss your on-air presence, your accurate forecasts, and your ever so precious humor when you will no longer be an on-air presence at WBOC. Both Odessa and I wish you the very best in retirement and the many associated activities. When I retired a number of years ago, everyone said/questioned me regarding- what would I ever do with all of my free time? For the past several years, I can only respond that I have had a totally insufficient amount of this "Free time"!

I know that you will enjoy, watching the birds and all of their interesting curveting during their feeding at your newly acquired bird feeder. I hope that it holds up well in the northern climate of NH!

We sincerely wish the very best of life to you in the many years to come.

Robert Dann

St.Michaels, Weather Watcher

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

Thanks for great weather forecasting and teaching us the "Weather Why's" (I learned a lot). We will miss your familiar face on WBOC, but wish you the best as you turn the page into a new chapter of life.

Thanks for the memories, and have sunny days,

Earl & Ann, Oak Orchard, Delaware

----------------------------------------------------------------------

We really will miss you, How am i going to plan my outdoor partys now?????

Bill &WENDY NEALIS FRANKFORD DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob always enjoyed watching you on the weather!!! Also the time my grandson was stuck on a weather related problem you came to the rescue!!!

Walt Smith Milton. Bob enjoy your retirement as I have for the last 20 yrs.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you bob for everything we are going to miss a good person on TV especially at the Delaware state fair my son remembers when he was at the fair you ask him a weather question about what kind of clouds where in the sky. We have enjoyed your weather forecasting. We wish you the best of luck in the future.

Thanks for everything

Layton family

----------------------------------------------------------------------

BOB,

We'll always love you Bob! We watched you every night! Wishin' you sunny skies for the rest of your days. WE ALL LOVE BOB!!!

From, Brandy Tingle & Tina Palmisano

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

When I moved from Wilmington 8 yrs ago I was torn between 2 weather stations.

Then one night I watched you do your forecast and watched the other stations as well,with no surprise your forecasting was right on the money. Matter of fact you were better than some of the national ones, no one on Delmarva can hit the nail on the head like you. Good Luck to you and I wish you the best. God Bless you on all of your endeavors.

Sincerely,

Nichole

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

It has been wonderful knowing you even if it was on the TV each day watching the weather. You are great and I hope you have a long and prosperous retirement and can do and see everything you want to.

God Bless you and take care.

Alice & Robert Todd - Linkwood, MD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Goodbye Bob I hope you enjoy your retirement.

God Bless you and yours Connie

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

Please enjoy your retirement as much as I'm enjoying mine. Now you'll have the choice of "whether to do this or whether to do that or do nothing at all.

Jean Pillet Magnolia, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

It has been a pleasure watching you forecast the Delmarva weather. You will be missed. God Bless You in your retirement!

Suzannah Smoot Seaford, Delaware

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Mr. Bob,

You will truly be missed, but I am so happy for you that you can take this time to retire and enjoy your time. Now that work has had it's turn the rest is yours. May God grant you always a sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you, a sheltering Angel so nothing can harm you.Laughter to cheer you. Faithful friends near you.And whenever you pray, Heaven to hear you.

God Bless You & yours!

With love & prayers,Nancy

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Dear Bob,

When you first came to delmarva, I said he canot tell about our strange weather, but I want you to know before you retire that I have enjoyed your reports and God bless you, you have tried to come up with the best weather there is for this area. I will miss you but please enjoy retirement

Thank you,

Shirley Cocron

Delmar, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Hi Bob,



we will miss you .



may god be with you always and keep you safe .



in his love



bev & ken Phillips

Salisbury md

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Good luck with your retirement plans, I have lived in Delaware since 1988, Laurel and Seaford, and i am from Central New York in the Finger Lakes region. I know what you mean by going home and I hope to retire up that way as well. You are a true professional and I have been counting on your weather forecasts since you got onboard at WBOC.

ENJOY YOUR RETIREMENT!

Jay Cottet

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bye, Bob

This is your last week. You will be missed! Have a great retirement.

Carolyn Jarvis in Selbyville

----------------------------------------------------------------------

See ya Bob, you will be missed!!! TM

----------------------------------------------------------------------

just wanted to say good-bye and good luck...many memories of eating lunch with my pop-pop and watch your forecast...take care and best of luck... Dawn

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, I'm a weather nut and I really need to know just what the weather is going to be. I knew that I could count on you letting me know just what it was going to be. I would like to say that 95% of the time you were correct. Enjoy retirement and may God so richly bless and keep you in all that you set out to do. Take care.

Malcolm J. Tilghman Sr.

Chief Custodian

Lake Forest North Elementary

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,



We moved here from Baltimore Maryland 7 years ago and the very fisrt time we watched the weather on WBOC you were the one giving it and we have come to watch you each and every night since,

My husband and i wish you and your family the very very best as you retire and enjoy the new phase of your life. we will all miss you here in Delmarva but you deserve to enjoy yourself.



The Lowrey's

Lincoln, De



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks Bob,



We always like the "Weather Whys." Thanks for making the weather entertaining.



Happy Retirement,

The Miller Family

Westover, Md.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

It has been great watching you bring us the weather over the years. I hope that God will allow you to have a healthy and happy retirement. And Bob, don't make too much fun of us "Baby Boomers" who still have to leave our warm beds and come to work (smiles). Seriously, I am so very happy that you are able to retire. Take care, and may God continue to richly bless you and your family.

Audrey Young

Modest Town, Va.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Bob,

It seems O.K. to call you by your first name because you have come into our home every night for all these years. You helped my wife at the Excel Science Museum and you have been a class-act all these years.

From one of thousands of appreciative Delmarva homes - Bon Voyage, Bob. We will miss you!

Christie and Larry Wersen

----------------------------------------------------------------------

All the best to you and your family.

George and Lorraine Kirschbaum, Lincoln, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Goodbye Bob

Bob Marstiller

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

It's been a great pleasure watching you on WBOC; you give such good forecasts that we can really depend on. You will truly be missed by all the viewing public on Delmarva. Best wishes to you in the future.

The Sealmans

Federalsburg, Md.



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

My family and I have watched you since you began broadcasting at WBOC. We work at Bethany Beach and enjoy watching you broadcast from the shore every summer. As the song goes, "you bring sunshine on a cloudy day".

Now we hope you can go to the beach and relax. Enjoy!

Karen, Ken, Amanda, Kameron, and Marlena Schleifer , The Schleifer Soundwaves of Bethany Beach Bandstand

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello Bob,

Was a pleasure watching you do the weather and you and the rest of the weather team inspired me to hook up my own weather station. Hope your enjoy your retirement and your future endeavors. I must say hooking into The CWOP was not a easy task.

Nick Zalewski

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Wow I can't believe your retiring! I guess all things must change and time sure is flying by. I remember when I was little probably like 10 or so watching WBOC with my grandmother and seeing you on there, and I'm 22 now. It's been great over all these years of the service you have brought to our peninsula and I hope you enjoy retirement and have many wonderful, fun years to come. I'm sure everyone at the station and on this peninsula will miss you dearly.



Thank you,

Israel G. Page

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello Bob,



May you enjoy your time now with your family, thanks for your insight and your hours of giving us your best, may the Lord bless you and your family with peace, joy, and sunshine the rest of your retirement.



God Bless

Jay Tyndall, Ocean Pines

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

Thanks for all of the good years of excellent weather forecasting, may it never rain on your parade or your weekend

Yours Truly,

A friend from Leipsic

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Although I live in PA, I looked forward to coming to our Millsboro cottage and watching WBOC and the weather report. I always counted on your report on the web before the weekend.

Since I first watched you, WBOC changed their newscast greatly. I'm not sure I will watch as much since the type of news they are now reporting can be seen on any network station.



You were a pleasure to watch and did a great job! -- Like an friend.



The best of everything!



Gisele

----------------------------------------------------------------------

HI BOB

SORRY TO SEE YOU LEAVE BUT I KNOW YOU WILL ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR TIME WITH OUT WORKING ,,IT'S TIME TO ENJOY YOU & YOUR FAMILY .

ENCLOSED IS PROOF OF GLOBAL WARMING ,YOU MISSED THIS ONE ;-)

FRANK

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Enjoy retirement Bob, thanks for sharing your wisdom.

Ray & Carolyn - Delmar, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Here is our forecast for you...

June 6th... Morning: Partly sad changing over to mostly happy with a chance of a tear or two. Afternoon: Tears will be clearing up early for a brilliant sunset except for an occasional heavy downpour of warm wishes. Night: Intermittent heavy sighs move in while a low pressure system takes over for the foreseeable future.

The long range forecast... Mostly fun with the probability of rest and relaxation. Scattered family gatherings followed by gentle memories.

Excellent sleeping conditions will prevail as there are no storms showing up on the futurecast.

Extended forecast: Predictable peace and quite followed by a long spell of happiness.

Fair winds,

Doc & Sue Richardson

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,



It has been a pleasure to get to know you both as a "weather watcher" and as a regular viewer of WBOC News. I really enjoyed my time as a weather watcher talking to you, making jokes about cold weather and snow and coming down to the studio for a tour and a great dinner several years ago. Although I stopped being a weather watcher a few years ago I have continued to be a faithful viewer and fan of yours. I understand about retirement...I retired this past September and am loving every minute of it so I pray that your retirement will be as fulfilling and rewarding as mine has been!



Whatever your future plans are, don't forget the "Eastern Shore" and keep watching the weather!



Robert Riggin from American Corner, MD





Robert S. Riggin

Erin go Bragh

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob:

Excellence needs no explanation and requires no alibi. My family and thousands of others will miss your daily insight and wisdom. Thank you for your great service and for your longstanding commitment to DelMarVa. May all of your days be mostly sunny and warm.

The best to you always,

-Shane

Shane F Beard and family

Seaford, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob Burnett,

My name is Bradley Wolfe (Monitor Drive in Salisbury), and I just wanted to wish you the best on your future endeavors during your retirement. I can remember waking up for school in the morning knowing that your previous nights forecast would be exactly what you said it would be. I have taken great interest in the field of meteorology just watching your forecasts. I hope I have the same impact on peoples daily lives as you have done for so many families. Take care Bob and best of luck to you and your family. Thanks again Bob

Bradley Allan Wolfe of Salisbury

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob... my family and i want to wish you the best of luck in your retirement!!!! there will be a lot more time to go fishing and all them good things... just don't go crazy the first week because you wont know what to do with youself....lol...best of luck to you!!!!!!

The Gdowik family

Georgetown, DE----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, I am certainly sorry to see you go. I have watched you since you joined the crew at WBOC, and I have enjoyed getting my daily weather from you. Although you will be missed, I am happy for you, and hope you have much enjoyment in your retirement. Thank you for the many years you have made a contribution to Delmarva. You will be missed!

God bless you,

Christine Gadow & Family

----------------------------------------------------------------------

WBOC Weathermen & Women have come a long way. I remember when John B. Greenburger used to do the news. Back then, when they did the weather, they also did a mini fashion show with Nancy Pigman. You have certainly been a valued meteorologist!!!! My husband Tim & I wish you the best of life,love,health and happiness! You will certainly be missed, and the remaining weathermen/women have some BIG shoes to fill! God bless you & your family in all that you do!

Tim & Greta Monroe of Millsboro, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob, It has been a pleasure listening to your expertise weather reports. I hope you take the time to smell the roses and ENJOY your retirement!!! As Helen Keller pointly wrote, "KEEP YOUR HEAD TURNEDD TOWARDS THE SUN, AND YOU WILL NEVER SEE THE SHADOWS OF LIFE". I wish you the best of luck in all that you do! The pleasure has been ours!!! You will certainly be missed! Best wishes!



Tim & Greta Monroe Millsboro, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------Bob - We are from Ohio but have a summer home in Bethany Beach. We have always relied on your weather report as most reliable. We just returned home after being there this past weekend for Mother's Day. It was a terrible storm but your forecasts helped us plan our weekend. My wife has talked with you several times by phone when she had a weather question. You were always accessible and we will miss your expertise.



Dave Kennett

Dayton, Ohio

----------------------------------------------------------------------

BOB SORRY TO SEE YOU GO.I ENJOYED WATCHING YOU THRU THE YEARS. ENJOY. ALWAYS SUNNY SKIES

BONNIE FRANZ, HURLOCK, MD.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob:

We have watched your weather reports all of your years and have thought that you have been the most professional meteorologist that we have ever seen/heard and we are in our 70's. We will really miss you.

We wish you the very best of health and happiness in your retirement. Well done!

Steve & Gail Alexander, Dover, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

hello bob you are going to be missed. my family and everyone here in longneck is going to miss your face and your weather whys and i hope you enjoy your retirement .i think you have left a weather legacy for those to follow you.my next favorite in line behind you is brian he is as chipper as you and i am hopeful he will do a good job.i hope you and your family a long and wonderful life .you really deserve all the happiness in the world .

goodbye and good luck,from sandy in longneck.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, I would like to say thank you for always giving us on the point weather. It's been great growing up and seeing you on wboc with the weather. Have a happy retirement!

katie

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi. Hi, Bob. Sorry to hear that you are leaving. You get used to a face and than they are gone. But I hope for better things. I will miss you. Looked forward to seeing you do the weather. I hope life takes you always in a positive direction. With nothing but Good Health, Happiness, and safty.Don't forget us. And stop in to say hello sometime. Take Care, And God Bless you.

Ox Gayle- I live in Millsboro Delaware.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

My family wishes Bob Burnett-Kurie the best. We will miss you so much. He always was right on the money with his weather. We feel he is part of our family. Have a happy forever Mr. Bob.

Joey, Toopie, Chawlee and Tiger Lee.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

So sorry to see you go!! You will surely be missed by all!! Thanks for everything you have done over the years and hope you are happy in your retirement!! We will miss you!!

Pam Moore & Family

----------------------------------------------------------------------

My wife and I would like to wish you a long and happy retirement, and thank you for your dedication to the people on the eastern shore. You have made an impact on everyone that enjoyed the fortune to tune you in every evening or every night. While we are sorry to see you go, we are happy if you and your family are happy. And who knows, you may want to make a guest commentary now and then. We, and many more people that has seen your smiling face for years would enjoy it.

Thanks for Everything

Charlie and Linda Baugher Harrington, De.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob Burnett-Kurie ,

We have been blessed to have you coming into our homes reporting on the weather and educating us for these past 12 years. Thank you for your years of serving the public so well through WBOC- the Best One ! I wish you and family well with your next phase of your life. Us faithful WBOC viewers will have to go through another "Empty Nest" period ! SIGH ! Ever thankful to all of you , and ever grateful to you Bob.

May The Force Be With You.

Barb Eichhorn Lewes,DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

I would just like to say thank you very much for your attention to detail. We can always count on you guys to be right on. There is something to say about someone that leads a team of true professionals and ensures they are on their toes every single day. You will be missed but not forgotten simply due to the mentorship and leadership you have provided to your younger staff. Way to go Bob. I can only hope that I can be such a mentor to those that work for me!

Good luck in your future endeavors!

Justin

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello Bob,

Just to let you know that we will miss you on wboc, wish you a wonderful and enjoyment life in retirement!! By the way, will you be staying on the shore? Hope so, I met you 1 time downtown @ the chesapeake bay foundation office to drop off water samples. Was a pleasure meeting you and hope to see you again.

Kenny Bruce

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

I would like to thank you for all the weather info we need to know! it has been nice to grown up with you on our local news channel! So thanks a lot and best of luck in the future of a retiree...

Rachel Wilson

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,



I want to let you know that I have enjoyed so much listening to you, as I am preparing for sleep every night. You have a very comforting/soothing voice, and you present the weather simplicated and unstressful. You will be sadly missed, but gratefully appreciated. To be honest, you were my absolute favorite personality on WBOC of all-time, and so you have no competition. May you enjoy your retirement, but know that you have accomplished a purpose in the giving of pleasantness over the airwaves touched my life. Take care buddy,



Craig Wolf

----------------------------------------------------------------------

SO long to a guy with a lot to say.....We vacation in the area of WBOC and we've been watching you for many years.Weve always felt confident with your weather forecast and even when it is bad your voice is always welcome cause we are on VACATION....It's going to be a hard act to follow weather guys and gals...Enjoy your retirement and I hope that you may find your Bob somewhere......Best Wishes to you.....

The Vacationers from Willow Grove, Pa.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,We are going to miss you so much! We always counted on you to get the most accurate weather so we would know if it was a good time for us to go crabbing or fishing!! Best of luck to, you will truely be missed!!Kris and Jess

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Best of luck on your retirement, Bob. You will be missed, but I personally think the rest of the weather gang will make you proud. Enjoy life!!

Jester family in Greenwood, De.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

You will be truly missed. My family has always trusted your weather forecast. "We could bank on it" My father would say if "hyphenated" (that was the nickname he gave you) didn't say it its not happening. When planning a fishing trip or motorcycle ride I could always count on your forecast for guidance. Enjoy retirement and know you will be missed!!!!!!!

Amos N. Callaway, IV Trainer Educator 3

Central Region Training Coordinator

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Good luck and sure hope you have a long and enjoyable retirement. The weather has not been the same sinece Dennis came to wboc. We sure will miss you after you are gone. You always included the souther part of delmarva, where Dennis just like to give Salisbury, Georgetown, Dover and Ocean City, he seems to forget Crisfield, Pocomoke, Chincoteague, New Church and Melfa are part of Delmarva. Thanks for the years you have been here a i will pearsonally miss listening to your weather reports.

Wes Bradford, New Church, Va.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

I have watched and trusted your weather predictions for as long as I can remember. Our whole family has only trusted you, and you are SORELY GOING TO BE MISSED!!!! You have always "Brightened" up our days (even when the weather was bad). You have ALWAYS BEEN THE MOST UPBEAT HAPPY PERSON, IN WHICH YOUR GOOD SPIRITS AND UPBEAT ATTITUDES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN LIKE A DISEASE..........VERY CATCHY. Our family wishes you the best at what you do next in your life, because you still have A LOT of GOOD TO STILL DO, and anyone who knows you, or has seen you, have been the luckiest people in the world!!! You have a long life still ahead and we wish you the best at whatever you choose to do, and we hope to see you again somewhere, somehow!!!! GOOD LUCK, AND GOD SPEED!!!

LOTS OF LOVE,

TRACY WESSELS & FAMILY

SNOW HILL, MD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob I hope you have a good time the rest of your life and continue to enjoy it. I am a golfer from Pocomoke City, Md. I always looked at wboc's weather to make sure I can golf at winter quarters in Pocomoke, Md. And i golf once a month. So just continue to enjoy your life Bob and dont give up your life when you retire.





Jared Jones

Pocomoke City, Md.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bye Bye Bob. It's been grand!!! I'll miss you.

AFA

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

I wanted to thank you for your forecasting over the years. We have a landscape company so a accurate forecast is very important to us and our business. Thank you again, and enjoy your much deserved retirement.

The Park Family

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hey Bob,



I can remember way back when I was smaller, watching your weather why's segment. So when I was about 6 or 7 my mom and I sent in a "weather why". I can still remember the day it came on, I was overjoyed! Well im 16 now, and I can honestly say that you are responsible for getting me interested in weather in the first place. You will truly be missed by me and my family, nobody can do it like you... So i conclude by saying, I wish you all the luck and blessings in the world with your retirement and future endeavors.



Rayshon Y.

Seaford, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Thanks for the many years of a great job! My family always relied

on your forecasts to plan the activities of the next day at the beach.

We will miss your ability to let us know what to expect in a professional and clear way.

Best,

Al Bento, Prime Hook, DE and Columbia, MD.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Good Afternoon Bob,

The weather forecast won't be the same, thanks for sharing the weather along with your sunny smile.

Best Wishes, Peg Appel

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Good luck Bob with your retirement. Over the years you have certainly become a weekend staple in my household. Your name has actually become synonymous with the Delmarva weekend weather forecast. In fact, Saturday and Sunday mornings whoever is in front of the TV won't call out that the news is on...the call that "Bob's on" is what alerts us to the fact that it's time for the weather forecast. You will certainly be missed.

The Roadcap Family

Hatfield, PA & Millsboro, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you so much for all of your forecasts! You will be missed a lot by my family for we've enjoyed watching your weather reports for years. My kids have learned a lot from your segments of Bob's Weather Why's. You've always explain everything in a manner that was so clear and easy to understand. We wish you all the best in your retirement and any plans you have for the future!

The Carpenter Family



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Good luck with retirement Bob. My family and I always rely on your forcasts so we knew if we could go fishing. Every summer, we knew that we were at the beach when we heard your voice. You will be missed by all three Brooks families. Again, Good luck and I hope you get to do everything you want.

The Brooks Families

Southeast, PA & Selbyville, DE



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

I immensely enjoyed your weather broadcasts when I was down in Millsboro. Enjoy your well earned retirement.

Tom Jansen

Bayonne, New Jersey

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Dear Bob, Thank you so much for the great job you have done...You and your accurate weather reports will be sadly missed. Have a safe and great retirement.

May God bless you,

Roberta Morris

Parksley, Va.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Good luck in your retirement Bob. My kids and I have been watching the weather for years, the kids to see if they have off from school and myself to see how to dress them each morning! And you were right on every time! My daughter and her first grade class were so excited when they got to draw pictures for your morning weather. She would wakeup every morning and ask "Did Bob show my picture?" Thank you for everything and Good Luck with retirement! You deserve it!



The Mitchell Family of Bridgeville

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for the years of weather forecasting. Always enjoyed watching and listening to you. Thanks also for always responding to any email questions I sent your way.



Good Luck and God Bless you.



CJM, Chincoteague

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi Bob,

For many years my wife and I have relied on you and your accurate forcasting. We don't leave the house before we check out your beach forecast for the day. Your indepth knowledge of the Delmarva weather has saved many a week end for us and countless others. Thanks again and good luck in your retirement.

Sincerely,

Jon & Faye Williams

Lancaster, Pa. & Lewes, De.

----------------------------------------------------------, ------------

Dear Bob, Just wanted to wish you well in your newest endeavor, Thank you for all your years of service keeping us informed and knowledgeable concerning the latest weather. Also, wanted to thank you again for taking the time last year when you took the girl scouts through the studio they learned so much and had a lot of fun doing it. Good luck and God Bless you.

Colleen Hudson

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob, We have always looked forward to your weather reports. You are the best at what you do. We are hoping you have a great time when you retire. Do all the things you have wished you could do. You deserve it. We enjoyed watching you the best of all of them. Thank you for all you have done and given to your viewers. You are truly blessed.

Bill &am, p; Helen Close

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

We greatly appreciate the fact that you have always considered the weather serious business. Peoples' lives depend on it. Thanks for the extra stuff including planet observations and space shuttle passing. We will miss you.

-The Kile Family

Brookview Md.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

We will surely miss you Bob - thank you for providing us with great weather reports and hope you enjoy your retirement!

Bette & Terry from Smyrna, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, We have enjoyed watching you on WBOC and wish for you only the best for the futur, e. Enjoy your retirement and do what YOU want to do now. May God Bless you as you start another cha, pter in your life.

D & C...Delmar

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on your retirement. Best wishes to you, and I hope that you take this time to travel, enjoy yourself, and truly live life to the fullest. I've watched you on WBOC ever since I was a little girl. I waited to watch only the weather portion of the news because it was my favorite part, you know, the graphics and everything? I'm a visual kind of person, so I really enjoyed watching the radars and picture drawings that the children drew for the weather that day. You WILL be missed!

Gabrielle

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Thank you for sharing your weather expertise with us for all these years. My grandson will celebrate his 13th birthday on July 25th, so he has grown up with you. He asks every day, "What did Bob say about the weather today?" You see that determines which coat he is going to wear to school. We wish you much joy in your retirement years.

Dot, Weezie and Alex

-----------------------------, -----------------------------------------

Bob

It has been a real pleasure to see and listen to you bring us this beautiful Delmarva weather. Best of luck on your retirement. Enjoy it

The Betts family Dagsboro, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi Bob,

You will be missed. Enjoy a long and happy retirement.

BJ

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob, you will be sadly missed. I have watched you for many years and honestly you are the only weather person that I can remember your name (meanly that in a good way), but weather people come and go so frequently.



Good luck and have fun in your retirement years.

Susan W. White

----------------------------------------------------------------------

The BEST is yet to come. Take care and may God bless you.

Godd luck. Paul and Brenda

----------------------------------------------------------------------

You will be greatly missed, my whole family has enjoyed your mannerism and accuracy of your forecasts. As a pilot weather is very critical, your forecasts have proven to be informative and have added to my briefs prior to flight. Although you will be missed I don't blame you for making that choice and can't wait for the day that I can do the same. Good luck and best wishes!

Ben & Family

Lewes DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob, a bitter sweet Goodbye. We are weekend warriors running back and forth to Rehoboth for a number of years now and we always looked forward to your smiling face giving us our weekend weather. Our family wishes you nothing but the best but you will be missed. Go and enjoy life! Sincerely, the Schaum Family.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Bob, you have been a fixture in our homes for years that went too quickly to be counted! Weatherwise, you have been our "Steady Eddie". Your warm and genuine personality have endeared you to our communities.

You, should be proud of what you have accomplished.Look forward to and enjoy all that is to come. Thank you!



Carol Hughes of Ocean View

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

May you enjoy many years of retirement. I've enjoyed watching your forecasts these past several years when I moved to 'slower, lower Delaware'.

Sharon

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,



All of us over here in Little Heaven want to wish you a wonderful retirement. You will be greatly missed.

Sincerely and Best Wishes,

Teri, Pat & Holly

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Well Bob, Our whole family is really in a state of shock and we have to tell you that you are going to be greatly missed. We hope you enjoy your retirement...you sure do deserve it.

Thanks for always making sure we knew how to dress!

Dana and Brian Yates

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob. Enjoy your retirement, I have watched you for many years and have always enjoyed your forecasts.

Scott Smith

----------------------------------------------------------------------

We live in the Adirondack mountains in upstate NY but have a summer home in Selbyville. You're a good weather guy, what can I say! You've always been our favorite weatherman. Have a wonderful retirement!

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob

Enjoy in all the things you do!!!

----------------------------------------------------------------------

I often have thought I need to say thanks to you again but time flies and ... So here is the long over due second thank you. I have two daughters, now 9 and 10. From an early age, they were intrigued by your forecasting and how your magic finger could draw on 'screen' behind you. Several years ago, you welcomed a visit from them at the station. They still talk about watching you do the weather forecast and speak of 'how its done' with authority to their friends. Their favorite part was when you created storms on your computer and gave the storms each of their names. They've asked me to ask - how many hippos do you now have in your collection. Best of luck in your retirement!

Maggie, Kelly & Alice Moore Parsonsburg, MD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

You will be missed. You are always closest to the right weather. I have a great deal of faith in your forcast. It is not the same with the younger generation. I wish you God speed and the best in whatever you chose to do at retirement....... Pat Lowe-Hoopers Island Maryland.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

I loved when you where the weather man! You were always right on top of things! I knew what to ware for the next day of school & everything I will miss your forcast !

Elexis Schuyler



----------------------------------------------------------------------

<, EM>It is always a pleasure having someone as yourself to keep the community and surrounding areas up to par with the weather on a day to day basis. You always are very detail oriented, and that is, I feel very important.

Thank you for your years of experience and service and putting your knowledge out there. GOOD LUCK & BEST WISHES!!!

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Doreen A. Bl, aser

Bob,



Through the years, we have opened our front doors to you and let you into our lives. Your forecasts, humor, and wit has endeared you to many of us here on Delmarva. You have shared dinner with us as we watched you lay out our weather future. We have never met, but you are family. You will be missed. We wish you clear skies, light winds, and calm seas, for your future forecast.

Wm. Taylor - Felton, Delaware



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob



Thanks for the great forecast and hard work over th, e years. We are wishing you all the best for your retirement. Now the real fun begins.



Cindy and Don

Delmar

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

Enjoy your retirement buddy......We'll be thinking of ya!

Your friends @ NKS Distributors

----------------------------------------------------------------------

bob i want to thank you for the hard work you did&nbs, p; and i want 2 say good bye and good luck on your retirement take a long vacatiom my name is phil and take care of your self and take care of your health.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Hi Bob,

We have always looked forward to the weather forecasts on WBOC and your "Weather Whys" have been so informative. Wish you would put the weather at Chincoteague on the map as WBOC is the only local station we get for news and weather. It might help the tourists also.,

We will miss you; hope you enjoy your retirement. God Bless You and Your Family!



Lanny and Ruth Anne

Chincoteague, VA

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

Almost seven years ago as a surprise for my 10 year old son's birthday, I called the station to see if we could come by for him to meet you and maybe get your autograph - he idolized you. The time was arranged and when we came to the station you were right there at the door to meet us. You spent almost 2 hours giving our son a tour of the station, showing him your office, all of the equipment used to forecast the weather, and let him stay for a live broadcast. You absolutely made our son's birthday that year...and we'll never forget it. You will be missed by many here on Delmarva. We extend our best wishes to you and thank you for being so kind and generous.

The Stockus Family, Rumbl, ey

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for your faithfulness and hard work. God bless your plans for the future.

Magee Family

Delaware

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi bob--we want to thank you for your accurate and professional weather forecasts over the last 12 years! Has it really been that long?? We have always known we could rely on your forecasts and we have learned so many facts about the weather from you. We wish you a long, happy, and healthy retirement--and great weather wher, ever you go!

Wayne and Joyce, Georgetown, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Our family enjoys your broadcast each and every night and we will miss you. Your knowledge and delivery of the news is impeccable. Best of luck and Godspeed to you!

Paul and Brenda Barone

----------------------------------------------------------------------

This isn't a goodbye Bob only a see you later on the shore have a great retirement ,you have been with me every morning for a long time and it's like one of the family will missing.



Thank you

Bonnie Hastings

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Hi Bob,



Ever since I can remember you have been my favorite meteroligist of all time. I am really going , to miss you. Good luck with your plans for retirement. Please relax and enjoy your life. May God Bless you and be with you always I am your biggest fan.



Tara from Georgetown De.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

hey bob,

Jim really gonad miss ya so good luck in the future

the smack's in bridgeville Delaware



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi,Bob, We want to let you know how much, , we will miss you.We know we can always depend on the weather people on channel 16. We watch the weather on other channels,but yours is more accurate. Enjoy your retirement,like I am enjoying mine. You will be greatly missed.

Julia and Hobert

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, Bob



My husband and I have only lived in DE for almost 3 years and WBOC news and weather have been the only accurate good ones with all your good forecasting. You will be greatly missed, especially with all the complete details of a good and accurate forecast. We wish you all the best in retirement and wish you many happy years ahead. With warmest wishes,

Alice and Bill

Bridgeville, DE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

You have been my favorite meteorologist since I moved to Delmarva 13 years ago. It will be weird not hearing you give the weather forecast. Good luck to you!

Angie Mumford

Millsboro, Delaware



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,



You will be missed. You have been a breath

of fresh air. Your smile is always welcoming.

We wish you luck in your jou, rney.



The Corkran's

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Bob,

I wish you all the best in your retirement. I've enjoyed listening to you each morning! You will be missed! God Bless You in your life! Enjoy!

Betty - From Delaware

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Goodbye Bob. Bubba

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob,

You are the greatest weather man to have graced the small screen, . A wizard of the radar,

you've forecasted my mornings, afternoons, and evenings since I was a lad, and with superb

accuracy. Enjoy your time off Bob. We'll miss ya!

Adam Clifton,

Millsboro, DE



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Bob.

I would like to wish you nothing but the best in your retirement,and you will be truly missed. Good luck and bless wishes.

Angie McCoy

Vienna, Md