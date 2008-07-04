Free Movies at the Beach

Dover Public Library Teen Movie Series June 26: Freaky Friday (2003) Synopsis - Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in this comedy about a mother and daughter who swap bodies. July 3: Napoleon Dynamite

Delmarva's beach resorts are offering films on the big screen for free. If you're a family looking for something relaxing to do this summer, or if you're simply a movie buff, you can find it along our Atlantic coast.

The town of Ocean City is hosting several free events, but, for the first time, it's putting on the new Family Movie Nights.

The Family Movie Nights are every Monday and Friday on the beach at 27th Street, starting June 30 and ending on Aug. 15.

The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 10:30 p.m.. The activities include arts and crafts, as well as games, which are all family-friendly. The fun times are capped with a movie that will be played at around 8:45 p.m.

Each movie will be a children's animated film, popular cartoon movies that have been hits among families within the past few years. The cost for the activities and the movie are free for anyone who wishes to participate.

The event kicked off Monday, June 30 with Surf's Up, this past year's Oscar-nominated film about beach-happy and wave-riding penguins. For a complete, summer schedule and synopsis of the films, click on the summer schedule sidebar link.

For more information, visit www.ococean.com, or call the Ocean City Department of Tourism at 1-800-OC-OCEAN.

However, Maryland's eastern shore isn't the only place on Delmarva where people can see free, or practically free films. The town of Dewey Beach is also getting in the game.

25 miles up the road from Ocean City's 27the Street, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will have Movies on the Beach. It's a similar deal. The movies are free and they will unspool at dusk.

Every Monday, starting on June 23 and running until Labor Day, you can check out a family-friendly film at the Dagsworthy Street Beach, which continues on June 30 with The Water Horse (2007). July 7 will have Bee Movie (2007), but, for a list of more of their upcoming films, go to www.beach-fun.com, or call 1-800-441-1329.

But, the beach-side movies don't end there. Five miles north of Dagsworthy Street, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society will have its Summer Film Reviews.

The Society actually started June 23 as well and will run to Aug. 18. Every Monday and Tuesday, within those dates, at 7 p.m., the Film Society will screen potential movies for the Society's upcoming Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival.

The Film Society invites all of Delmarva to be a part of the process. Anybody can come, watch, review and discuss if a particular movie screened should be in the festival.

The movies will be in the upstairs screening room at the Movies at Midway off Route One. The screenings are open to the public, but a $1 donation is requested of everyone to help with minor expenses.

One important note is movie titles here and their descriptions will not be provided. Films are for mature audiences only, and, those audiences are not permitted to publicize any information about the films in any format, including website, newsletter, etc.

For more information, go to www.rehobothfilm.com, or call the Film Society office at 302-645-9095.

And, it may not be near the beach, but the Dover Public Library is also getting in on the free movie during the summer bandwagon.

Every Thursday, starting June 26 and ending Aug. 14, the Dover Public Library expands its summer reading program with a summer teen movie series.

According to Melissa K. Steele, Dover Post staff writer, this is the first year of summer movies. The movies will play in the basement of the library in its Adult Meeting Room.

A portable screen will fit in the front of the room. Admission is free. Showtime is at 1 p.m. The movies will be specifically targeted to teens. The seven planned films will, in fact, all involve teens or young characters going through a change, according to Sue Ray, one of the librarians.

For a complete listing of the film schedule there, click on my Dover Public Library schedule link, or for more information, call the Dover Public Library at (302) 736-7185. You can also email the librarian sue.ray@lib.de.us.