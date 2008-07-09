About Heart and Soul

We live in a world that is forever changing. Faith is the one thing that most people count on as a constant in their lives. While it soothes and inspires many, it also plays a significant role in major controversial events occurring both here on the peninsula and throughout the world.

In an effort to help our viewers better understand those issues and the ever-present role faith plays in it, WBOC and FOX 21 have launched an exciting new segment called "Heart and Soul."

This segment will give us a better opportunity to explore the issues that affect everyone on Delmarva.

How You Can Get Involved

Please consider becoming a part of this exciting new endeavor. We are asking for your story ideas and comments. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers to guide us in our efforts. We would also like this same help from your congregation. Please feel free to pass this information to your congregation.

Let us know the issues affecting you and your congregation. Tell us the questions and obstacles those in your community are facing. What role does religion play in your lives? What questions do you feel those in the community need answered? What would you like your neighbors to know about your faith? And feel free to send us your stories of hope and encouragement as well. We're looking for it all. You reach us via e-mail at: heartandsoul@wboc.com.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Lisa Bryant & Kimberly Holmes

Heart and Soul Correspondents

