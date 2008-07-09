Annie Nefosky

Prior to WBOC, Annie spent 4 ½ years at 1450 WILM Newsradio in New Castle, Del. as a general assignment reporter, legislative correspondent, and morning co-anchor.



She was also an adjunct instructor at Wilmington University.



Annie has a bachelor's degree from University of Delaware. She majored in English with a concentration in journalism.



Annie has two pomeranians (Sharpay & Rocco). She is a board member of the Delaware Press Association and a volunteer with PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network).



She likes to hang out with friends, read, play with her dogs, bargain shop, travel, go to musicals, renovate her house, plant flowers/garden.



