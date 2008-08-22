List of Cable Providers & Channels for WBOC, FOX21 HD and WBOC Classics

List of Cable Providers & Channels for WBOC, FOX21 HD and WBOC C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

List of cable providers and channels where WBOC HD and FOX21 HD can be viewed:

Comcast (except in Kent County, Del.)

WBOC HD - 806     FOX HD - 812  

Comcast - Kent County, Del. channels

WBOC HD - 800    FOX 21 HD - 809

Bay Country Cable    

WBOC HD - 87.1     FOX HD - 87.2  

Verizon FiOS (Sussex County, Del. only)    

WBOC HD - 806    

FOX HD - 805

Mediacom

WBOC HD - 806

Easton Cable    

WBOC HD - 106

List of cable providers and channels where WBOC Classics can be viewed:

Comcast - 207

FiOS- 479

Mediacom - 101

Bay Country - 27

Click here for a full TV schedule for WBOC and FOX21. 

