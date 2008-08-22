List of Cable Providers & Channels for WBOC, FOX21 HD and WBOC Classics

List of cable providers and channels where WBOC HD and FOX21 HD can be viewed:
Comcast (except in Kent County, Del.)
WBOC HD - 806 FOX HD - 812
Comcast - Kent County, Del. channels
WBOC HD - 800 FOX 21 HD - 809
Bay Country Cable
WBOC HD - 87.1 FOX HD - 87.2
Verizon FiOS (Sussex County, Del. only)
WBOC HD - 806
FOX HD - 805
Mediacom
WBOC HD - 806
Easton Cable
WBOC HD - 106
List of cable providers and channels where WBOC Classics can be viewed:
Comcast - 207
FiOS- 479
Mediacom - 101
Bay Country - 27
Click here for a full TV schedule for WBOC and FOX21.