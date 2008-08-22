List of Cable Providers & Channels for WBOC, FOX21 HD and WBOC Classics

List of cable providers and channels where WBOC HD and FOX21 HD can be viewed:

Comcast (except in Kent County, Del.)

WBOC HD - 806 FOX HD - 812

Comcast - Kent County, Del. channels

WBOC HD - 800 FOX 21 HD - 809

Bay Country Cable

WBOC HD - 87.1 FOX HD - 87.2

Verizon FiOS (Sussex County, Del. only)

WBOC HD - 806

FOX HD - 805

Mediacom

WBOC HD - 806

Easton Cable

WBOC HD - 106

List of cable providers and channels where WBOC Classics can be viewed:

Comcast - 207

FiOS- 479

Mediacom - 101

Bay Country - 27

Click here for a full TV schedule for WBOC and FOX21.