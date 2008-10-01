TV Premiere Week Kicks Off - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

10/01/2008

FOX and the CW got the jump on everyone by launching their new TV shows the week of Labor Day.

The rest of the networks, including the one with which my station is affiliated, kick off their new TV shows as well as the new episodes of their old TV shows during the week of the actual first day of fall 2008.  

ABC, NBC, and CBS are spreading the wealth so that all their new shows won't be in full swing until October, but, starting the week of Sept. 22, the former Tiffany network debuted the bulk of its new programs.

Thanks to WBOC's promotion department, I got to preview all of them.   Along with its established shows like Two and a Half Men, CSI: Miami, and The New Adventures of Old Christine, CBS also introduced America to two new half-hour comedies and three new hour-long dramas.  

To learn what I honestly thought of these five new CBS programs, click on the sidebar links. Are they worth your time? Are they worth anybody's?

