Bill Lee, a Republican, has a long history of public service in the First State. In 1977, Governor Pete duPont appointed him as an Associate Judge in the Delaware Family Court. In 1986, Governor Mike Castle appointed Lee to the Delaware Superior Court. Governor Castle appointed Lee Resident Judge of Sussex County three years later.

Before his appointment to the bench in 1977, Bill was active in the Sussex County Republican Party. He was Counsel to the Sussex County Republican Committee from 1965 to 1972, when he became General Counsel to the Delaware Republican State Committee. From 1973 until his appointment to the bench, he was the Sussex County Republican Chairman.

Bill spent a number of years in private law practice and he is a member of the American Bar Association and the Delaware State Bar Association, and he served as president of the Terry Carey American Inn of Court legal society. Currently, he serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.

While in private practice, Bill served as Sussex County Solicitor, on the State Tax Review Board, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment and Rehoboth Beach Zoning Commission as well as representing several school boards. Bill joined the Attorney General's office as a Deputy Attorney General in 1965. In 1969 he became a partner in the firm of Betts and Lee in Georgetown. Before going into law practice, Bill served as a Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.

Bill has taught Real Estate Law to students seeking real estate and brokers licenses at Delaware Technical and Community College's Owens Campus, as well as criminal justice courses, for over 20 years. He was an adult Sunday school teacher at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach for 27 years, where he still ushers when needed.

He has served as president of the Old Union Church Society, located near Townsend, for 23 years. Bill was born on December 18, 1935, to Dr. Walter H. Lee and his wife Virginia while his father was attending medical school. He attended school in Middletown, Delaware and graduated from Wilmington Friends School in 1953.

He later graduated from Duke University and The University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he earned a law degree in 1960. Bill has four grown children: Carey, Brud, Ginger, and Jeb; and six grandsons: Will, Chip, and George Cross; Nicholas Calabrese; and Jack and Swain Lee.