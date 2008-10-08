Democratic Candidate for Governor Jack Markell was re-elected to a third term as State Treasurer in November 2006 with an overwhelming 70% of the vote. He attracted more votes than any other Democrat on the ballot in Delaware in 1998, 2002, and 2006. Markell was named one of the "100 Rising Stars" of the Democratic Party at the 2000 Democratic National Convention, and The New Democrat Magazine included Jack in a 2000 profile of 10 innovative leaders from around the country under the age of 40.

Jack served as the most recent past chairman of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League Executive Board from June 2005 until December 2006.

Jack has used his position as State Treasurer to promote various initiatives to make things better for the people of Delaware.

Jack helped save taxpayers more than $25 million since 2002 by instituting state-of-the-art bulk purchasing policies for Delaware's state government. The Pioneer Institute recognized Jack for this initiative.

He helped create a program called "Health Rewards" to improve the health care of state employees while reducing health care costs. State government employees receive comprehensive physical assessments, statistics showing how their health compares with others across the country, and specific recommendations for improving their health, which will also lead to long-term savings for the state. The Council of State Governments recognized this initiative with one of its coveted Innovation Awards.

Jack created The Delaware Money School, which offers free classes throughout the year on topics such as saving for college and retirement planning. More than 20,000 Delawareans have attended Money School classes since its inception, and Jack's office has also hosted conferences for thousands of Delawareans on money management and fiscal responsibility. Jack also created the Consumer Tool Chest to keep seniors safe and to help them prepare for their retirement. Jack's financial literacy initiatives also were recognized by the Council of State Governments with an Innovation Award.

Jack is a leader of an effort to promote awareness of the federal earned income tax credit, which provides money to working families that are near the poverty line. Unfortunately, thousands of families who qualify for the assistance don't apply for the credit because of the complexity of the tax code. In 2007, thanks to 460 volunteers and the leadership of the Nehemiah Gateway Community Development Corporation, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) campaign brought more than $17 million into the pockets of more than 12,000 working Delawareans.

Jack entered politics after a successful career in the private sector. Markell helped grow a company of 13 people called Fleet Call into the company now known as Nextel (he coined the name "Nextel"). Markell has also been a banker at First Chicago Corporation, a consultant at McKinsey and Company, and a senior executive at Comcast Corporation.

Jack was born and raised in Newark, DE. He and his wife Carla - who is also a Newark native - graduated together from Newark High School. She and Jack have two children, Molly and Michael. Jack has an undergraduate degree in economics and development studies from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.