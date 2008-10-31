The M Report Recommends- Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival Edition

Scene from the Russian film "Absurdistan."
Scene from the Jordanian film "Captain Abu Raed"
Scene from the Chilean film "Mirageman."
Going to the Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival? Here are the top 10 films that The M Report recommends you see. The list is in alphabetical order.
- ABSURDISTAN (Russia)
- CAPTAIN ABU RAED (Jordan)
- MIRAGEMAN (Chile)
- TELL NO ONE (France)
- TRU LOVED (USA)
- WENDY AND LUCY (USA)
- THE ENGLISH SURGEON (Britain)
- MAN ON WIRE (UK/USA)
- STRANDED (France/Spain)
- TROUBLE THE WATER (USA)
For more information, including showtimes and ticket prices, go to www.rehobothfilm.com.