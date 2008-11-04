Markell Wins Delaware Governor's Race; Lee Concedes

11/04/2008 8:04 PM ET; Updated 8:45 PM ET

WILMINGTON, Del.- Democratic state treasurer Jack Markell has defeated retired judge Bill Lee in the Delaware governor's race. Lee, the GOP gubernatorial candidate, conceded the race to Markell.

The call is based on an analysis of voter interviews, conducted for The Associated Press by Edison Media Research and Mitofsky International.

Markell's victory over Lee, a Republican making his third bid for governor, was preceded by Markell's stunning upset over Lt. Gov. John Carney in the Democratic primary - the most expensive gubernatorial primary in state history.

Carney had been endorsed by many members of the Democratic Party establishment, including Gov. Ruth Ann Minner.

Minner, who could not seek re-election because of term limits, will hand over the reins of government to Markell in January.