Castle Wins Re-Election to House

11/04/2008 8:45 PM ET; Updated 10:34 PM ET

UNDATED- Republican Michael Castle has been re-elected to a ninth term as Delaware's lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Castle received 61 percent of the vote over Democratic opponent Karen Hartley-Nagle.

While there was strong anti-Republican sentiment among voters across the country, Castle's centrist reputation may have helped him retain his seat in Congress, where the former two-term governor is the longest-serving representative in Delaware history.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Castle said, "For the next two years in Washington, I will urge Congress to focus on extending health care, access to quality education, and finding a path to energy independence."

Castle also said he is very hopeful about the progress being made in Iraq and seeing the Iraqi government increase its role in their own security and infrastructure.

"I will continue to push for a new diplomatic strategy, which I feel is key to achieving further and long-term stability in the region, and an increased focus of our military, economic, political, and diplomatic resources in Afghanistan," Castle said.

During the campaign, Hartley-Nagle tried to pin blame on Castle, a member of the House Financial Services committee, for the financial meltdown that led to the nation's economic crisis.