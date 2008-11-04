Winners of Del. State House Races - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Winners of Del. State House Races

11/04/2008 9:55 PM ET

UNDATED- The results are in for several Delaware races. 

  • Democrat W. Charles Paradee has won the District 29 race.
  • Democrat Darryl Scott has won the District 31 race.
  • Democrat E. Bradford Bennett has won the District 32 race
  • Democrat Robert E. Walls has won the District 33 race
  • Republican Donald Blakey has won Delaware's District 34 race.
  • Democrat Brian Bushweller has won Delaware's District 17 race.
  • Republican Gary Simpson has won Delaware's District 18 race.
  • Republican Colin Bonini has won Delaware's District 16 race.
  • Republican David Wilson has won the Delaware State House District 35 race.
  • Republican Joseph Booth has won the Delaware State House District 37 race.
  • Republican Gerald Hocker has won Delaware State House District 38 race.
  • Republican Daniel Short has won the Delaware State House District 39 race. 
  • Republican Clifford Lee has won the Delaware State House District 40 race.  
  • Democrat John Atkins has won the Delaware State House District 41 race. 
  • Republican Samuel R. Wilson Jr. has won the Sussex County Council District 2 race.
  • Democrat Joan R. Deaver has won the Sussex County Council District 3 race.  
  • Democrat Karen Stewart has been elected Delaware Insurance Commissioner.
  • Democrat George Wm. Sweeney, Sr. has won the Kent County Levy District 5 race.
     
