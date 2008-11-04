Winners of Del. State House Races

(Photo: WBOC)
11/04/2008 9:55 PM ET
UNDATED- The results are in for several Delaware races.
- Democrat W. Charles Paradee has won the District 29 race.
- Democrat Darryl Scott has won the District 31 race.
- Democrat E. Bradford Bennett has won the District 32 race
- Democrat Robert E. Walls has won the District 33 race
- Republican Donald Blakey has won Delaware's District 34 race.
- Democrat Brian Bushweller has won Delaware's District 17 race.
- Republican Gary Simpson has won Delaware's District 18 race.
- Republican Colin Bonini has won Delaware's District 16 race.
- Republican David Wilson has won the Delaware State House District 35 race.
- Republican Joseph Booth has won the Delaware State House District 37 race.
- Republican Gerald Hocker has won Delaware State House District 38 race.
- Republican Daniel Short has won the Delaware State House District 39 race.
- Republican Clifford Lee has won the Delaware State House District 40 race.
- Democrat John Atkins has won the Delaware State House District 41 race.
- Republican Samuel R. Wilson Jr. has won the Sussex County Council District 2 race.
- Democrat Joan R. Deaver has won the Sussex County Council District 3 race.
- Democrat Karen Stewart has been elected Delaware Insurance Commissioner.
- Democrat George Wm. Sweeney, Sr. has won the Kent County Levy District 5 race.