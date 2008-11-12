The SKYWARN network was established to help provide ground truth during times of severe weather. The SKYWARN network is a group of nearly 2,000 storm spotters that provide the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Va. with ground truth data about storms that are in their counties that they serve. The Wakefield weather office serves 51 counties and 15 independent cities including the lower Maryland Eastern Shore. This is where you our WBOC viewer comes in! Wakefield is looking for volunteers in our area to become SKYWARN spotters. In order to become a spotter you need to do three simple things.

1) Attend the Basic SKYWARN class. It last two hours and provides you with the materials and background you need to become a spotter. Follow-up training is required every three years to remain active.

2) Complete the SKYWARN sign-up form. These forms are provided at the basic training and give the Wakefield office a way to contact you during severe weather. It also allows them a way to plot your data on radar displays.

3) Attend the Advanced SKYWARN class. This is optional, however it is helpful because it builds on the principles taught in the basic session. It lasts about three hours.

If you are interested in becoming a SKYWARN Spotter, sign up for a session. For more information about SKYWARN and to sign up, click here.