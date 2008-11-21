Some Lean Cuisine Meals Recalled Nationwide

11/21/2008 8:34 AM ET
UNDATED- Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 879,565 pounds of frozen Lean Cuisine chicken meals that may contain pieces of plastic.
The following products are subject to recall:
Each package also bears the USDA mark of inspection as well as the establishment number "EST P-9018." The frozen chicken meals were produced on Aug. 18, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 9, Sept. 19, Sept. 25, Sept. 30, Oct. 6, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 and were distributed to retail establishments nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the company received consumer complaints and a report of one injury. The company identified the objects as small pieces of hard plastic. There have been no other reports of injury. Anyone concerned about an injury from consumption of the products should consult a medical professional.
Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Nestlé Consumer Services Center at (800) 227-6188.
