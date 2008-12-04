The Sexiest Movies Ever

"From Here to Eternity" features one of the most memorable love scenes ever. Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr are on the beach making love as the ocean waves crash over them. Gorgeous scene, and powerful story of love but also war!

Entertainment Weekly, my Bible, came out with a list, as it's apt to do, of the 50 Sexiest Movies Ever. There were some interesting choices like Unfaithful (2002), The Notebook (2004), and Little Children (2006), three of the sexiest American films made in the past decade that actually addressed raw, adult sex.

There were of course a ton of choices on the list with which I disagreed. On their list was Once (2007). That movie was interesting but far from being sexy. If I were an editor at EW, I would have definitely said no to that pick. I would have also said no to Bull Durham (1988), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Before Sunset (2004), The English Patient (1996), His Girl Friday (1940), Don't Look Now (1973), In the Mood for Love (2000), King Kong (1933), and 300 (2007).

I doubt if you asked the majority of the All-American teenage boys who went and saw 300, if they were turned on by all those half-naked, buff-bodied men, they'd probably say no.

And to put an animated monkey like King Kong in the same league of attractive movie stars, as George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, or Michelle Pfieffer, is just the height of silliness.

Therefore, I decided to take those 10 aforementioned films out and replace them with 10 that I feel are far sexier. Here they are.

1. LUST, CAUTION (2007) - Directed by Ang Lee, this film drew a lot of controversy and garnered a NC-17 rating for a brutal and very penetrating scene, involving Hong Kong movie star, Tony Leung.

2. THE DREAMERS (2003) - If you've seen Last Tango in Paris, then you know famed, Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci has little limits. The masturbatory games the teens play in this provocative flick all but prove that.

3. MATCH POINT (2005) - From wet grass to blindfolds, comedian Woody Allen shows us how sexy he can make the silver screen. Raging passions abound and Scarlet Johansson is ever beautiful while becoming Allen's newest muse.

4. JASON'S LYRIC (1994) - This may have been the film that motivated Will Smith to marry Jada Pinkett. With luscious poetry, bare-black breasts, and a heavenly romp that left grass in Allen Payne's rear, this is probably one of the best African-American love stories ever.

5. COLOR OF NIGHT (1994) - Put aside the cross dressing, Lesley Ann Warren's lesbianism, and the slightly incestuous relationship that makes the insane amount of sex in this psychological thriller even more insane.

6. SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH (1962) - No one could accuse gay playwright Tennessee Williams of not infusing his writings with sex. With a wet and half-naked Paul Newman to aide, this examination of Southern social status, bigotry, pride, greed and lust, is drool-inducing.

7. FROM HERE TO ETERNITY (1953) - This classic film features one of the most memorable love scenes ever. Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr are on the beach making love as the ocean waves crash over them. Gorgeous scene, and powerful story of love but also war!

8. THE LAST PICTURE SHOW (1971) - Directed by Peter Bogdanovich, and based on the book by Larry McMurtry who won the Oscar for writing Brokeback Mountain, the story focuses on two teenage boys and their various sexual encounters, but it's Cybil Shepherd going to a nude swimming party and stripping that sticks in people's minds.

9. WILD THINGS (1998) - You have Matt Dillon, Naomi Campbell and Denise Richards in a dirty, drunken threesome. How could this not be on EW's list? By the end of it, everyone has had sex with every one else. Kevin Bacon even gives full frontal nudity. Come on!

10. LAW OF DESIRE (1987) - Directed by Pedro Almodovar who discovered Antonio Banderas, this film again teams Almodovar and Banderas together. Banderas plays an aspiring actor who develops a fatal attraction to a director. For those who like to ogle, there are plenty of shots of Banderas in nothing but small, tight underwear.

For the EW list and user comments, go to http://www.ew.com/ew/gallery/0,,20241620,00.html