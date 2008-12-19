Best Overlooked DVDs of 2008

In this DVD, Gideon Yago, reporting for MTV News, goes to Iraq in 2003 after start of the war. There, he meets an Iraqi heavy metal rock band called Acrassicauda.

For many years, both Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, two mentors of mine, have done their level best to spotlight those smaller, independent, foreign, and more alternative films that most people overlook or plain don't know anything about.

They're not typical blockbusters, but, most often, they're just as good if not better. If you have digital cable, Leonard Maltin's show on the Reelz channel, "Secret's Out," has basically a similar idea. The Film Movement website, the Sundance Channel, and the IFC channel are selfsame. However, with the loss of jobs for many film critics, it's becoming less of a tradition.

Living in a rural area, as Delmarva mostly is, the only opportunity to see those overlooked films is when they're released on DVD. Yet, when they're out on DVD, they can still remain overlooked. It's not as if video rental stores do an amazing job of promoting those smaller gems. So, while most people stuffed stockings with The Dark Knight, either on DVD or Blu Ray, I've got several suggestions of films that you might not have heard of, but, trust me, are just as entertaining. Merry Christmas!