Best Music of 2008

12/24/2008
If you're sick of Rolling Stone, check out Paste magazine, a very cool publication. Andy Whitlock, the magazine's senior editor, blogged in December about his favorite music albums. Despite his mag's dedication to music, specifically indie rock, Whitlock said that even he didn't have a chance to sample the thousands of albums released this year.
Yes, there's too much music and too little time. Everyone knows my focus is cinema not the recording industry, and you may be asking. What does a film critic know about music? And I reply, if Stephen King can make a list of his favorite albums, so can I!
Besides, anyone who knows anything about movies knows music can and most times is an integral element. Maybe it was only I, but last year was a banner year for music in movies, in that we saw a surge of movie musicals.
We saw John Travolta shake and shimmy in Hairspray and Johnny Depp opens a few vocal chords, in more ways than one, in Sweeney Todd. Yes, we saw a lot of actors belt it out last year. But, for the most part, they kept it confined to their movie roles. 2008, however, was a different story. Granted the idea of rock stars wanting to be actors and actors wanting to be rock stars is not a new one, it came to a head this year.
Of course, one of the biggest success stories is Will Smith who went from rap star to the biggest movie star alive. Miley Cyrus, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, is also one of the biggest, recent success stories of singers-turned-actors.
But, really, how many success stories can you count of actors-turned-singers? Remember the album that Eddie Murphy did. Generally, movie stars who try to be music stars don't work. It doesn't stop them from trying, however.
Not that he wants to be a rock star, but have you noticed that Clint Eastwood is a really good composer? Eastwood did the musical score for his last few films. For his latest movie Gran Torino, he even adds his vocals to the mix.
I doubt that Eastwood's going to cut an album and tour with a band anytime soon. He's not going to abandon the movie biz for the music one. Yet, the same can't be said about Joaquin Phoenix. On October 27, Phoenix announced he was quitting acting to be a musician full-time. I suppose winning a Grammy for doing Walk the Line (2005) went to his head. Good luck to him, even though I never really liked him as an actor anyway.
Most actors don't go that far. They don't up and quit. Most have made music a past time or just another line on their resume. This could probably be said for Scarlet Johansson and Zooey Deschanel, two actresses who both released albums this year.
Johansson did an album covering Tom Waits songs. Deschanel did something a bit more original and a bit more folk and jazz sounding. It wasn't just a past time for Will Oldham, though. His stage name is Bonnie "Prince" Billy, and, acting is more his past time than music.
The same could be said about a ton of rappers. I think I've probably lost count of the number of them who have crossed over to become thespians, most of whom would kill me if they heard me call them that, but two black comedians who act and occasionally try to rap released albums this fall. Yet, Jamie Foxx and Wayne Brady dropped their discs more in the R&B pool. Foxx's is more urban contemporary, uptempo and hip-hop dance-infused, while Brady's is more traditional and classical.
In a year, where you had so many white, British people from Winehouse to Adele to James Hunter trying to co-opt black music, much in the same way Elvis did, it was nice to see Brady as well as Raphael Saadiq, a non-actor, proving that there are young black folks who can do the music of "old" black folks.
In Brady's case, he's a black actor who I'd say was suited to be a singer. In Terrance Howard's case, I'd say he's one black man who needs to stick to acting. Howard's album Shine Through It was the height of horrible. It was a mess of gigantic proportions. I have no idea what he was going for, and his voice didn't seem to work with the style he wanted to embrace.
It was by far the worst album to come from an actor, and if any of this has taught me anything, it's that the best music typically comes from those whose sole purpose is to make music, those whose true passion and whose true means of expression is music. Musicians who are only true musicians!
Of the hundreds or so that are out there, here are the best of 2008...
Best Soundtracks / Movie Scores
CADILLAC RECORDS by Various Artists
NICK AND NORAH'S INFINITE PLAYLIST by Various Artists
BOLT by Various Artists
WALL-E by Thomas Newman
THE DARK KNIGHT by Hans Zimmer & James Newton Howard
MY BLUEBERRY NIGHTS by Norah Jones & Gustavo Santaolalla
Best Pop / Electronic
HERCULES AND LOVE AFFAIR by Hercules and Love Affair
WHERE YOU GO I GO TOO by Lindstrom
ROCKFERRY by Duffy
SANTOGOLD by Santogold
BRING YA TO THE BRINK by Cyndi Lauper
SEVENTH TREE by Goldfrapp
Best Folk / Country
FOR EMMA, FOREVER AGO by Bon Iver
GOSSIP IN THE GRAIN by Ray LaMontagne
JUST US KIDS by James McMurtry
VISITER by The Dodos
LOVE ON THE INSIDE by Sugarland
ROOK by Shearwater
Best Rock / Alternative
DEAR SCIENCE by TV On the Radio
IN RAINBOWS by Radiohead
MODERN GUILT by Beck
VAMPIRE WEEKEND by Vampire Weekend
ONLY BY THE NIGHT by Kings of Leon
WE STARTED NOTHING by The Ting Tings
Best Rap / Hip Hop
LEAVE IT ALL BEHIND by The Foreign Exchange
THE RENAISSANCE by Q-tip
RISING DOWN by The Roots
MURS FOR PRESIDENT by Murs
AND I LOVE H.E.R.: ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK by Danny Swain
THE ODD COUPLE by Gnarls Barkley
Best R&B / Soul
THE WAY I SEE IT by Raphael Saadiq
ALGEBRA by Algebra Blessett
THE ORCHARD by Lizz Wright
JIM by Jamie Lidell
FEARLESS by Jazmine Sullivan
THE HADLEY ST. DREAMS by Solange Knowles
PEBBLE TO A PEARL by Nikki Costa
