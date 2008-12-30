Carlos Holmes' Top 10 Movie Picks of 2008

Carlos Holmes is a freelance writer whose movie reviews appear from time to time in the The Dover Post. Formerly a full-time writer and later editor for the Delaware State News in the 1990s, he is currently

1.) MIRACLE AT ST. ANNA- Spike Lee's WWII film on the Buffalo Soldiers.

2.) SEVEN POUNDS- One of the most touching, tear-jerking films of the year as Will Smith extracts seven pounds of metaphoric flesh.

3.) DOUBT- A Catholic theme drama, featuring the opposing points of view of Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman - need I say more.

4.) THE BOY IN THE STRIPED PAJAMAS- The story of a friendship between a German boy and a Jewish youth of the same age in a concentration camp that ends with an unthinkable ending.

5.) RACHEL GETTING MARRIED- Anne Hathaway turns in a career performance as a member of a dysfunctional family against the backdrop of her sister's wedding.

6.) PRICELESS- The Gad Elmaleh/Audrey Tautou movie that confirms that no one does romantic comedies better than French filmmakers.

7.) A SECRET- French movie about a family secret that spans WWII and post-war Europe.

8.) TROUBLE THE WATER - A documentary on a Hurricane Katrina family.

9.) SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE - An Indian boy's life story is told anchored on his game show success.

10.) W.- This is the George W. Bush biopic by Oliver Stone.