Carlos Holmes' Top 10 Movie Picks of 2008

Miracle at St. Anna is Carlos Holmes' pick as the number one film of 2008.
12/30/2008
1.) MIRACLE AT ST. ANNA- Spike Lee's WWII film on the Buffalo Soldiers.
2.) SEVEN POUNDS- One of the most touching, tear-jerking films of the year as Will Smith extracts seven pounds of metaphoric flesh.
3.) DOUBT- A Catholic theme drama, featuring the opposing points of view of Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman - need I say more.
4.) THE BOY IN THE STRIPED PAJAMAS- The story of a friendship between a German boy and a Jewish youth of the same age in a concentration camp that ends with an unthinkable ending.
5.) RACHEL GETTING MARRIED- Anne Hathaway turns in a career performance as a member of a dysfunctional family against the backdrop of her sister's wedding.
6.) PRICELESS- The Gad Elmaleh/Audrey Tautou movie that confirms that no one does romantic comedies better than French filmmakers.
7.) A SECRET- French movie about a family secret that spans WWII and post-war Europe.
8.) TROUBLE THE WATER - A documentary on a Hurricane Katrina family.
9.) SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE - An Indian boy's life story is told anchored on his game show success.
10.) W.- This is the George W. Bush biopic by Oliver Stone.