Invisalign: The Clear Alternative

Do you dream of having a beautiful smile? Are crooked teeth holding you back from having the smile you wish for? Is the thought of having a mouth full of metal the reason that you don't get your teeth straightened? There is a choice now.

Invisalign (TM) aligners are virtually invisible and no one can tell you are wearing them, except you.

Invisalign aligners are a series of clear plastic trays that fit over the patient's teeth. When the tray is first put in, it will feel like it's really tight. This is because it is trying to move the teeth in a new position. The teeth gradually move over the next few days and then the tray will feel comfortable. The next aligner in the series will be put in approximately two weeks later and, like the first one, it will feel like it's really tight for a few days before it begins to feel comfortable again. This cycle is repeated until the teeth are in the desired position. There is a little tenderness and sensitivity in some teeth when biting during the first few days after a new aligner is inserted. However, Invisalign aligners are less painful than traditional braces. There are no wires or metal brackets to irritate the soft tissues in the mouth.

The length of time you will be in the trays depends on how much tooth movement needs to be done and how consistent the patient is in wearing them. The aligners must be worn constantly and only be removed to eat, drink, brush or floss. It is very important to brush and floss after every meal or snack. Most patients are in treatment for about a year.

The aligners are not for everyone though. They cannot move teeth that aren't fully in or for patients who have severe crowding. For these patients, traditional metal braces is still the best method for straightening teeth.

When considering Invisalign treatment, be sure that the doctor you choose is experienced with them. Dr. Robert Esham has been working with Invisalign since 2003. Invisalign has been on the market since 1997. There is much more to know about this amazing treatment, so call our office at (410) 742-3000 to set up an appointment for an ortho evaluation to see if Invisalign is right for you. Then you can get the smile you have dreamed of.