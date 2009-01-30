"Teen Invisalign" will fit beautufully into your teenager's life. Now they don't have to be self conscious when they go to the prom, for school photos, post pictures online or participate any activities. The aligners look great and are virtually impossible to tell when you're wearing them.

Teen Invisalginers are the same wonderful alternative to wires, brackets and bands that adults have enjoyed for 10 years. Nothing to cut your gums, and cheeks. There are no foods to avoid, food won't get stuck when your eating and it's easier to clean your teeth because you can remove the aligners whenever you want.

Teen Invisalign has the same features which have been used to treat over three quarters of a million adult patients worldwide.

Like adult Invisalgn, a series of computer generated clear aligners are custom made and worn for two weeks at a time except for eating and cleaning your teeth.

A special feature with Teen Invisalgin is "compliance indicators." When the aligners are worn as directed the indicator will change color. If they are not worn they the color will remain unchanged.

You want what's best for your child and Teen Invisalign can help build your teen's self confidence and a beautiful smile may enhance their chnaces to succeed during social, educational and career events.