Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain veneers, also known as porcelain laminates, can make teeth look straighter, lighter in color and appear longer. They could be compared to false fingernails, since they’re placed over the front of the teeth extending over the edges. Unlike crowns which cover the whole tooth, veneers cover very little of the back of the tooth. Veneers are natural and lifelike since they contain no metal. This allows them to be translucent like natural teeth, unlike porcelain-to-metal crowns.



Prior to the veneer process it is best to have a “Smile Analysis” to design and computer image the desired result. The veneering process involves just two steps. The teeth are prepared for veneers at the first visit. This involves the removal of about only one-half of a millimeter of tooth structure from the front of the teeth and only one millimeter from the edge. An impression of the teeth is then made, a color or shade for the veneers is selected and photographs taken. At the second visit the teeth are conditioned and the veneers are bonded to the teeth with porcelain-to-tooth bond, the strongest bond used in dentistry.



Patients should be made aware of the different types of veneers . At Delmarva Dental Services we use “fire-stacked porcelain” veneers from DaVinci Dental Laboratory in California. This requires less tooth structure removal and creates a more natural smile. Some dental offices use a “pressed ceramic” veneer involving a considerable amount of tooth structure removal. This veneer has a more artificial look. Crowning or capping teeth is even more drastic with the removal of about four times the amount of tooth structure.



Veneers last a very long time. They do not stain or wear down. Porcelain veneers have been in existence since the mid 1980’s. We, at Delmarva Dental Services, P.A., have been providing our patients with this service since 1987.