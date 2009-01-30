Smile Analysis

A U.S. News and World Report survey found one half of all Americans are unsatisfied with their smile; and three out of four believe that an unattractive smile hinders career success. Other recent studies from prominent universities have shown that an attractive smile is one of the most important features of self -image. One study showed when people meet a person with an attractive smile, it gives the feeling of honesty, success and pleasantness. Another study showed that when two people were interviewed for the same job, with the same qualifications and wearing the same clothes, the individual with the attractive smile was more likely to get the job and even receive a higher starting salary.



The purpose of a Smile Analysis is to determine what would be the most attractive smile unique to this individual. The color, shape, and position of the teeth are analyzed. In addition to the shape and size of the face, skin color, eye color, lip position, and the amount of teeth and gum shown during smiling is evaluated. The image the individual wishes to portray is discussed.



At the first appointment a series of photographs are taken as well as measurements of the face and teeth. The data is analyzed and together with the photos the ideal smile can be designed. At the second appointment the smile design can be discussed and the options explained as well. After the Smile Analysis you will understand the options for improving your smile, the costs, and time required to create.