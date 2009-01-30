Before After Gum Lift

(with veneers)

A gum lift is a procedure involving gum and/or bone removal around the front teeth making the teeth longer. This can have a dramatic effect in turning a "gummy" short tooth smile into a much prettier smile. A gum lift can be done with or without other teeth enhancements such as porcelain veneers. If recommended after a smile analysis, other enhancements should NOT be completed without this procedure or the end result will be compromised. It is not unusual for the area to be sensitive for about a week.