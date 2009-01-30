Gum Lift - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A gum lift is a procedure involving gum and/or bone removal around the front teeth making the teeth longer. This can have a dramatic effect in turning a "gummy" short tooth smile into a much prettier smile. A gum lift can be done with or without other teeth enhancements such as porcelain veneers. If recommended after a smile analysis, other enhancements should NOT be completed without this procedure or the end result will be compromised. It is not unusual for the area to be sensitive for about a week.
Gum Lift - before
Before
Gum Lift - before
After Gum Lift
(with veneers)
