Dental Office Whitening

Whitening teeth in the dental office has been performed for more than 30 years. It usually takes about an hour. A solution or gel of 30 to 40% hydrogen peroxide is applied to the teeth, several times. There are different systems available. Some use a laser, some a special light, and some just the solution itself. They are equally effective. Yellow and brown stained teeth, due to age, are easiest to lighten. Fillings, crowns (caps), and fake teeth will not lighten. Office whitening is as effective as home tray whitening but faster. It may take 3 to 7 days at home to equal 1 hour in the office. Office whitening and home whitening can be combined. Here at Delmarva Dental Services we offer a money saving combination of the two.

The first visit involves an evaluation of the teeth to be whitened, determination of shade, and selection of the best method for your individual needs. After this an appointment can be scheduled for the process.