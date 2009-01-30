Tooth Colored Fillings (Composites)

Composite fillings are acrylic compounds that have been used since the 1960's. Initially they were not wear-resistant enough for back teeth and only placed in the front. Improvements have made them superior to traditional metal amalgam fillings in several ways. Composites bond to the surrounding tooth structure. Our dentists can be conservative and do not have to remove as much tooth structure to retain the filling. Composites make the tooth six times stronger internally than an amalgam filling. Therefore it is less likely to break or crack and need a crown (cap). Additionally, composites match the tooth color making them invisible. Delmarva Dental Services has been placing composite fillings since 1981 and eliminated metal amalgam from the practice in 1994. Delmarva Dental Services warranties their composite fillings for five years.