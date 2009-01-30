Home tray whitening has been performed for millions of people over the last 15 years. We have been providing this procedure at Delmarva Dental Services since 1989. The technique involves making an impression of the teeth and pouring a stone model. From this model a form fitting custom tray is made.

A whitening gel is placed in the tray consisting of 10 to 22 % carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide. The tray is worn for several hours during the day or overnight. The higher the percentage of gel and the longer the tray is worn the better the results. Temporary cold sensitivity or sore gums can result occasionally. Reducing the length of time the tray is worn will alleviate this. Yellow and brown stained teeth due to age, are the easiest to whiten. Fillings, crowns (caps) and fake teeth will not lighten and may have to be redone to match the lighter surrounding teeth.

Improvement is usually seen immediately and best results after about 7 days. The teeth remain lighter for several years but will slowly darken, requiring some touching-up to maintain your selected shade.