Services Available at Delmarva Dental Services

Restorative
- Preventive
- Fluoride Treatments
- Dental prophylaxis (cleanings)
- Sealants
- Diet Analysis
- Oral Hygiene Instruction
- Home Care Productions
- Braun Toothbrushes, Fluoride Supplements
Tooth Replacement
- Tooth colored filings (composites)
- Porcelain inlays & onlays
- Reinforced composite inlays & onlays
- Gold Inlays & onlays
- Gold Crowns
- Porcelain fused to metal crowns
- All porcelain crowns
- Zirconium crowns
- Fixed Bridges
- Gold
- Porcelain fused to metal
- Zirconium
Bonded Bridges
Implant Crowns, Bridges & Dentures
Removable Partial Dentures
- Flexible Partials
- All plastic (acrylic)
- Tooth colored clasps
- Metal clasps & base
- Plastic with rubber gaskets
- Implant Retained
Complete Dentures
Cosmetics
- The Assurance Denture (TM)
- Tissue retained
- Implant retained
- Root retained
- Soft relined
- Hard relined
Bonding Root Canals
- Whitening
- Home Tray Whitening
- In Office Whitening
- White Strips
Orthodontics
- Anterior
- Posterior
- One Visit root canal & Crown
- Apicoectomy (Surgical treatment for failed root canal)
Implant Surgery
- Orthopedic guidance for growth & development
- Invisalign
- Traditional Braces
- Fast Braces
Implant Maintenance and RepairRestoring Implants
- Surgical placement of traditional implants
- Non-Surgical placement of mini implants
- Surgical placement of transitional implant
Gum Treatment
- Crowns, bridges, dentures
Children’s Dentistry
- No surgical gum treatment
- Surgical gum treatment
Gum Grafting
Bone Grafting
Resective Surgery
Fearful Patients/Patient Comfort
- Fillings
- Preventive
- Braces
Habit Correction
- Laughing gas
- Stereo headphones
- Oral sedation
- Blankets
- Massage Chairs
Emergency TreatmentExtractions Finances
- Biteguards
- NTI (migraines)
- Thumb sucking
- Diet Counseling
Convenient Hours
- Most Insurance Processed
- Financing Available
- 5% Prepayment Courtesy
- Phased Treatment
- 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday
- 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Friday
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays