Services Available at Delmarva Dental Services

Services Available at Delmarva Dental Services

  • Preventive           
  • Fluoride Treatments        
  • Dental prophylaxis (cleanings)        
  • Sealants           
  • Diet Analysis           
  • Oral Hygiene Instruction           
  • Home Care Productions            
  • Braun Toothbrushes, Fluoride Supplements    
Restorative           
  • Tooth colored filings (composites)           
  • Porcelain inlays & onlays           
  • Reinforced composite inlays & onlays           
  • Gold Inlays & onlays           
  • Gold Crowns           
  • Porcelain fused to metal crowns           
  • All porcelain crowns           
  • Zirconium crowns
Tooth Replacement           
  • Fixed Bridges           
  • Gold            
  • Porcelain fused to metal           
  • Zirconium

Bonded Bridges

Implant Crowns, Bridges & Dentures

Removable Partial Dentures           
  • Flexible Partials            
  • All plastic (acrylic)           
  • Tooth colored clasps           
  • Metal clasps & base           
  • Plastic with rubber gaskets           
  • Implant Retained
Complete Dentures      
  • The Assurance Denture (TM)      
  • Tissue retained            
  • Implant retained            
  • Root retained            
  • Soft relined            
  • Hard relined
Cosmetics
  • Whitening            
  • Home Tray Whitening            
  • In Office Whitening            
  • White Strips
Bonding           
  • Porcelain Veneers
Root Canals           
  • Anterior           
  • Posterior           
  • One Visit root canal & Crown           
  • Apicoectomy (Surgical treatment for failed root canal)
Orthodontics           
  • Orthopedic guidance for growth & development           
  • Invisalign           
  • Traditional Braces           
  • Fast Braces
Implant Surgery           
  • Surgical placement of traditional implants            
  • Non-Surgical placement of mini implants           
  • Surgical placement of transitional implant
Implant Maintenance and RepairRestoring Implants           
  • Crowns, bridges, dentures
Gum Treatment           
  • No surgical gum treatment           
  • Surgical gum treatment     
             Gum Grafting
             Bone Grafting                       
             Resective Surgery
     
Children’s Dentistry           
  • Fillings           
  • Preventive           
  • Braces
Fearful Patients/Patient Comfort           
  • Laughing gas           
  • Stereo headphones           
  • Oral sedation           
  • Blankets           
  • Massage Chairs
Habit Correction           
  • Biteguards           
  • NTI (migraines)           
  • Thumb sucking           
  • Diet Counseling
Emergency TreatmentExtractions  
  • Simple
  • Surgical        
Finances           
  • Most Insurance Processed           
  • Financing Available           
  • 5% Prepayment Courtesy           
  • Phased Treatment
Convenient Hours           
  • 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday           
  • 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Friday 
  • 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
