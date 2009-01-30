Payment, Insurance and Warranty Information

Payment and Insurance

We accept most credit cards and checks.

Payment plans are available through an outside financing company (information available upon request).

We are a non-participating provider and will work with your insurance company if they allow you to go out of network.

Our Warranties

Delmarva Dental Services, 1310 Belmont Avenue, Suite 301 Salisbury, MD 21804 (410) 742-3000

People ask us how long should this last. Our office strives for perfection and satisfaction. This is why we take pride in providing you with this warranty, something few other offices offer. "Preventive" is the upmost importance in today's technology. Let's practice preventive dentistry instead of that old "Drill, Fill and Bill" appointment. Spending 4 minutes in the morning and in the evening, brushing, flossing and doing any other special treatment recommended by your dentist and/or hygienist plus have your hygienist clean your teeth, check for decay, apply fluoride and sealants when needed will prevent most diseases. This is why our warranties must be null and void when our professional team does not see you for your recommended regular interval checkups (cleanings and exam). Regular checkups will assist in maintaining healthy teeth and gums and help prevent disease and diagnose problems in their earliest stages.

CROWN, INLAY OR BRIDGE AND PORCELAIN VENEERS

FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS FROM THE INITIAL DATE OF SERVICE, WE WILL RECEMENT OR REPLACE, AT NO CHARGE, ANY INLAY, BRIDGE OR PORCELAIN VENEER THAT FAILS.

COMPOSITE RESTORATIONS

WHEN A TOOTH HAS A CAVITY, THE DECAY IS REMOVED AND THE HOLE IS FILLED WITH A COMPOSITE RESTORTION. A BONDED PLASTIC RESTORATION MAKES THE TOOTH SIX TIMES STRONGER THAN A CONVENTIONAL SILVER/MERCURY FILLING AND LESSENS THE CHANCE OF THE TOOTH NEEDING A CROWN. HOWEVER, 50% OF THE TOOTH SHOULD BE REMAINING TO HELP SUPPORT THE RESTORATION. WHEN A CAVITY TAKES UP 60% OR MORE OF THE TOOTH THEN A CROWN OR INLAY/ONLAY IS INDICATED. FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS FROM THE DATE OF SERVICE, IF WE RECOMMEND AND PLACE A BONDED PLASTIC RESTORATION AND THE TOOTH STARTS TO BREAK AWAY OR DECAY, WE WILL EITHER CREDIT THE COST OF THE RESTORATION TOWARD THE COST OF THE CROWN OR INLAY/ONLAY OR WE WILL REPLACE THE COMPOSITE RESTORATION AT NO COST TO THE PATIENT, WHICHEVER TREATMENT IS APPROPRIATE.

ROOT CANAL

A ROOT CANAL IS A THERAPY, NOT A CURE. IT HAS A HIGH SUCCESS RATE OF 96%! IF YOUR ROOT CANAL FAILS, WE MAY CHOOSE TO EITHER DO A SECOND ROOT CANAL TREATMENT OURSELVES OR SEND YOU TO AN ENDODONTIST WHO SPECIALIZES IN ROOT CANALS AND WHY THEY MAY FAIL. FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS FROM THE DATE OF SERVICE, WE WILL EITHER DO THE ROOT CANAL TREATMENT AT NO CHARGE OR REFUND THE COST OF THE ROOT CANAL, WHICHEVER IS APPLICABLE. IN ADDITION, IF THE TOOTH CANNOT BE SAVED, THE COST OF THE CROWN AND BUILD UP PLACED IN OUR OFFICE WILL ALSO BE REFUNDED DURING THAT 5 YEAR PERIOD.